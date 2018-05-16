Join leading organisations at Education Innovation Summit 2018
The Education Innovation Summit will explore all the possibilities and opportunities that technology creates in the educational environment.JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, May 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3rd Education Innovation Summit is scheduled to take place on 31 May 2018 at the Hilton, Sandton in Johannesburg.
Under the theme “Transforming Education With Technology”, this year's conference will encourage interactive, round-table discussions and case studies from leading education experts, policy makers, service providers and EduTech entrepreneurs, which will ensure a valuable knowledge-exchange experience.
With the current accelerated growth in mobile devices, there is already an emergence of flexible, open learning environments that enable contextual, real-time, interactive and personalised learning.
This year's Education Innovation Summit will explore all the possibilities and opportunities that technology creates in the educational environment.
These are just some of the organisations that will be in attendance this year:
• Cambridge University Press
• University of Pretoria
• Think Ahead Education Solutions
• Virtual Reading Gym
• Allan Gray Orbis Foundation
• Fundi
• Institute of Applied Leadership in Education
• SqwidNet
• Da Vinci Institute
• University of Johannesburg
• Bytes Technology Solution
• Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy
• King George VI Center
• Ingram Content Group
• JB Marks Education Trust Fund
• University of Fort Hare
• Business Finland
• Monash
• SchoolNet
• University of Free State
• Career Fit
• Cengage
• Education Technology
• UNISA
• Partners for Possibility
• St Stithians College
• Snapplify
• BRIDGE
• CITI Bank
Confirmed speakers for this summit include:
• Professor Edward Kieswetter, President: Da Vinci Institute
• Dr Jacques Mostert, Principal and Vice-Chancellor: Institute of Applied Leadership in Education
• Daniel Hampton, Association Director: Allan Gray Orbis Foundation
• Sean Laval, Innovations and Customer Solutions Executive: SqwidNet
• Wesley Lynch, CEO: Snapplify
• Dudu Makhari, CEO: Click Foundation
• Dr James Keevy, CEO: Jet Education Services
• Dr Lucas Moloi, President: Southern African Institute Of Quality and Innovation
• Michelle Lissoos, Managing Director: Think Ahead Education
• Ariellah Rosenberg, CEO: ORT South Africa
• Barbara Mallinson, CEO: Obami
• Nial McNulty, Digital Publishing Manager: Cambridge University Press
• Walter Matli, Academic Researcher and ICT lecturer: Vaal University of Technology
• Professor Gezani Baloyi, Professor of Adult Basic Education, UNISA
• Amasi Mwela, CEO: Fundi
