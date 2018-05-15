Respite Care is the Type of Home Care Assistance Your Family Needs

Comfort Keepers of Warren, NJ

WARREN, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since time immemorial, families have pulled together. When someone you love dearly needs a little extra help, naturally you do your best to pitch in. Families have always been available as last-minute babysitters, rides to the airport, support during illness, and comfort during hard times. Along the same lines, when your aging parents begin to need care, the whole family does their best to provide whatever is needed.

The Increasing Need for Care

For most families providing caregiving for an aging relative, at first, the needs are very few. Older people who have begun the usual physical decline are still independent, and most prefer to live on their own. In the beginning, it may have just been enjoyable and occasional favors like moving furniture or helping to do a big house clean once or twice a year, but as time passes, their needs will increase.

As a person gets older, their personal energy and muscles both deteriorate even if their mind stays sharp and more and more help is necessary. Falls become more likely, so you keep the floor clear and then begin helping your relative from place to place when they need to move around. Eventually, you may find yourself worrying about your aging relative when you're not there to help.

Families Working in Shifts

As providing care becomes increasingly demanding, it's common for family members to start working in shifts to keep their aging parent, aunt, or uncle under almost constant supervision. Siblings frequently work together to visit a shared parent regularly and more extended family is often roped in to fill in the gaps where the primary caregivers simply have to go to work and attend to other activities. If the senior is still living alone, this can result in multiple visits a day from various family members but can still result in long hours alone.

Even if you've moved your aging relative into your own home to take better care of them, the simple requirement of constant caregiving while also trying to maintain a career, chores, and your other relationships can be, quite frankly, completely exhausting.

Do You Need Respite Care?

If this situation sounds familiar, if you and your contributing relatives are starting to wear a little thin, there is a solution. You don't have to feel guilty for being tired or for needing a life of your own no matter how much you love your aging relative. All you need is someone who can step in when you need to take a break and take care of your other responsibilities and needs.

Respite care is a type of professional in-home caregiving where you can schedule specific times in which a caregiver will come and keep your elderly relative happy and safe while you and your hard-working family take a much-needed break. Whether you need weekly respite care or just a one-time break, professional caregivers are happy to lend a hand so you can take a rest.

The central premise of in-home caregiving is that seniors shouldn't have to downsize and move away when they enter the physical decline of old age. If you've been fighting this step because you want your loved one to be comfortable and surrounded by people they love instead of shipped off to an environment of strangers, we're here to support you.

