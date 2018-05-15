What If Your Contents Could Be An Annual Pension?
High quality content never gets old, and it keeps transcending different levels and will always be used for reference. This is one of the reasons why most successful content creators work tirelessly to come up with high quality contents that will always be referenced. The problem however is that these content creators are not rewarded enough for all the hard work they do. Platforms like Facebook, YouTube do nothing but share their content and collect most part of the profits. It is the joy of every good content creator to get adequately rewarded for their hard work, but despite all the effort they put into their work, they either get nothing or get very little compared to what the platforms are making off their sweat.
The Appearance of Reward-Driven Social Media Platform: Steemit
This blockchain-based social network platform was created for content creators to upload their wok and get paid, and contributors also get rewarded. Steemit has some similar functions with Reddit, because users can upvote posts and comments, and the content creators of the posts that get upvoted will get rewarded by the system with Steem and Steem Dollars. People will also get rewarded when they curate a content and make it popular. However, the strength of the votes and curation rewards is dependent on the amount of Steem Power owned by the voter.
Steemit’s Compensation Period
Steemit has some flaws that are discouraging many content creators from joining the platform. One of the major flaw is the fact that Steemit has a compensation period. This means that there is a profiting deadline on the platform, after which compensations will cease from coming in. The compensation period on the Steemit platform is 7 days, this invariably, means that after a post is made, the content creator can only get rewarded from it within 7 days, after which there will be no more rrewards no matter how good the content is, and no matter how many upvotes it gets after the 7 days expiration.
UUNIO’s Solution to the Problem
UUNIO is a Contents Reward Platform that uses blockchain technology to monetize creator's contents for a lifetime. There is no compensation period on the UNNIO platform, which invariably means that content creators will continue to get compensated as often as their posts get shared, recommended, upvoted. Other platforms like Facebook, YouTube and the others receive a huge portion of the profits made from posts uploaded by the content creators, UNNIO will offer 62.5 % of the profits to the content creators, and 22.5% to content curators. The rest of the profits will be used for interests and maintenance. This will make it possible for the content creators to enjoy the compensations for a long time, and that is the encouragement they need to do more and come up with high quality contents. In addition, UNIFUL Chain (its own blockchain) issues fixed amount of tokens every day for contents creators, contents curators, interest pool and node maintenance for each dApp using its Rest A.P.I. UNNIO is indeed the perfect platform for content creators to function effectively and without hassles. The platform will enable seamless interaction, and everyone involved will get rewarded.
UUNIO
UUNIO
07080642994
email us here