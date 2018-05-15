Inventor Michael Catania is on pace to surpass Steve Jobs
Inventor Michael Ross Catania has not only kept pace but is poised to surpass the productivity of the prolific Steve Jobs.PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inventor Michael Ross Catania is coming up on a significant milestone in the history of invention as he has not only kept pace but is poised to surpass the productivity of the prolific Steve Jobs. LSC International Trading LLC has been in full operation for a little over a year but is already stacking up inventions and industrial designs for revolutionary technology in Green Energy and Consumer Electronics. The monolithic founder of Apple Computers, Steve Jobs patented approximately 458 pieces of intellectual property in his life.
At only 34 years of age, Catania is on track to beat that total within a year with 260 inventions/industrial designs to his name. Adding steadily, 30 new industrial designs a month, Catania is on track to surpass Jobs in early 2019.
Michael Ross Catania got ahead by working from a very young age, including a stint in his father's mechanics garage as an after school job where he got his first taste of industrial design by building new gadgets to be used in the garage. He was later accepted to two Ivy League schools and graduated in the top 1% of his class. In addition to his duties at LSC International Trading LLC, Catania is currently pursuing a second master's degree at Harvard on a part time basis.
In light of this upcoming milestone, Michael Catania sat down to discuss the importance of matching Jobs' accomplishments: "I have a great deal of respect for what he accomplished in his life," Catania said. "Although to be honest he isn't exactly my role model." As a more sportive example, he outlined how Jobs' partner Steve Wozniak donated 10 million dollars of his own stock to compensate early contributors of the company who were left out: “Steve Jobs was a great visionary, but I admire Steve Wozniak and his qualities much more. I wouldn’t want my son to grow up to be like Jobs.”
Catania continues to work with LSC International Trading to make the world a better place with creative implementation of green energy technology. With no end in sight, the future looks bright. LSC International Trading LLC was founded in 2017 in New Jersey with the goal of being the largest green energy and technology design company in the world.
