Why Isn’t That Murder? Israeli Soldiers Kill Unarmed People.

PUTNEY, VT, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Israeli Soldiers Kill Unarmed People, Why Isn’t That Murder?By Ben Mitchell, Democratic Socialist for Congress in VermontThe pictures are chilling and unambiguous. Israeli snipers, shooting fromsafely defended, distant positions have been killing and maiming unarmedPalestinian demonstrators for weeks now. The snipers shoot from behind abarbed wire border fence into throngs of men, women, and children. As ofMay 14, Israelis had killed 55 people while suffering zero casualtiesthemselves.How is this not a continuing crime against humanity? How is there nota world outcry against state sanctioned shooting fish in a barrel? How isthere hardly a voice in the U.S. raised against such official savagery?And the killing isn’t even the worst of it. Israeli policy calls for woundingmore than it kills. More than 2,000 Gazans have been wounded withammunition that leaves fist-sized exit wounds and injuries likely to last alifetime. Israeli policy calls for snipers to aim low, causing belly and legwounds, leaving survivors intentionally crippled for life.On March 31, an Israeli Defense (sic) forces spokesman tweeted:“Yesterday we saw 30,000 people; we arrived prepares and withprecise reinforcements; everything was accurate and measured, andwe know where every bullet landed.” That is a confession.There is no justification for hunting Palestinians in the open-air prisonthat is Gaza.The earliest apparent US Congressional response came April 14 whenfive of the best Representatives could manage only mild tut-tutting over“the tragic loss of life over the past two weeks.” Tragic loss of life issomething very different from shooting unarmed people. Vermont’sRepresentative (Peter Welch) attached his name to a mealy-mouth statementon April 26 that begins: “We are deeply concerned by the violence andthe tragic loss of life along the border of Gaza. As strong supportersof Israel….”And there’s the problem. As strong supported of a rogue state committingmass murder, even our best members of Congress have lost their moral footing.The answer to the murder of unarmed civilians starts with outrightcondemnation and ends with a war crimes tribunal.Ben MitchellDemocratic candidate for CongressWestminster, Vermont