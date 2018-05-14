Why Isn’t That Murder? Israeli Soldiers Kill Unarmed People.
How is this not a continuing crime against humanity? How is there hardly a voice in the U.S. raised against such official savagery?
By Ben Mitchell, Democratic Socialist for Congress in Vermont
The pictures are chilling and unambiguous. Israeli snipers, shooting from
safely defended, distant positions have been killing and maiming unarmed
Palestinian demonstrators for weeks now. The snipers shoot from behind a
barbed wire border fence into throngs of men, women, and children. As of
May 14, Israelis had killed 55 people while suffering zero casualties
themselves.
How is this not a continuing crime against humanity? How is there not
a world outcry against state sanctioned shooting fish in a barrel? How is
there hardly a voice in the U.S. raised against such official savagery?
And the killing isn’t even the worst of it. Israeli policy calls for wounding
more than it kills. More than 2,000 Gazans have been wounded with
ammunition that leaves fist-sized exit wounds and injuries likely to last a
lifetime. Israeli policy calls for snipers to aim low, causing belly and leg
wounds, leaving survivors intentionally crippled for life.
On March 31, an Israeli Defense (sic) forces spokesman tweeted:
“Yesterday we saw 30,000 people; we arrived prepares and with
precise reinforcements; everything was accurate and measured, and
we know where every bullet landed.” That is a confession.
There is no justification for hunting Palestinians in the open-air prison
that is Gaza.
The earliest apparent US Congressional response came April 14 when
five of the best Representatives could manage only mild tut-tutting over
“the tragic loss of life over the past two weeks.” Tragic loss of life is
something very different from shooting unarmed people. Vermont’s
Representative (Peter Welch) attached his name to a mealy-mouth statement
on April 26 that begins: “We are deeply concerned by the violence and
the tragic loss of life along the border of Gaza. As strong supporters
of Israel….”
And there’s the problem. As strong supported of a rogue state committing
mass murder, even our best members of Congress have lost their moral footing.
The answer to the murder of unarmed civilians starts with outright
condemnation and ends with a war crimes tribunal.
Ben Mitchell
Democratic candidate for Congress
Westminster, Vermont
Ben Mitchell
Mitchell For Congress
8022894838
email us here