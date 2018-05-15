BitMart Announces Millions of Cryptocandy Airdrop
BitMart
Millions of free BTC, ETH, and BMX will be given to all qualified users on BitMart ExchangeCAYMAN ISLANDS, CAYMAN ISLANDS, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BitMart Exchange, a premier digital asset trading platform, has launched a Millions of Cryptocandy Airdrop. Registered users can claim free tokens listed on BitMart every day by visiting https://www.bitmart.com/candy.html. See details for the airdrop below:
[Event Period]
- 05/14/2018 04:00 AM — 06/15/2018 04:00 AM (UTC)
[Event Target]
- All BitMart Users
[Event Rules]
- Users must have assets greater than or equal to 0.1 ETH in their account.
- Users can claim free tokens (candy) every day on the promotion page. Free candy will be the tokens listed on BitMart Exchange.
- We will calculate the amount of tokens (candy) users receive each day based on the percentage of each user’s assets vs the percentage of all users’ assets. The more asset you have in your account, the higher your reward.
- The amount of assets used for calculation is according to the end-of-day (04:00 AM UTC) balance (available and ordered) in the user’s account each day.
- Users can find their claim records in their account after login.
- We will calculate assets at 04:00 AM UTC on May 15th, so your first round candy can be collected at 04:30 AM UTC on May 15th.
Note:
- BitMart will carefully check users’ information, please don’t use fake or duplicate email accounts. Once detected, all bonus will retreat.
- BitMart reserves all rights to this promotion.
In addition, BitMart is holding a giveaway on Twitter and instant messaging Apps like Telegram and WhatsApp. Details for this promotion are as follows:
A. Twitter Promotion
- BitMart will host a giveaway on Twitter to promote our Millions of Cryptocandy Airdrop. Participants must retweet, comment and include #BitMartAirdrop using the following post: https://twitter.com/BitMartExchange/status/996134671229636609. Participants then need to fill out our Google form: https://goo.gl/forms/T9mr3palPmvACfaz1 to win 10 BMX.
B. Instant Messaging App Promotion
- BitMart will host a giveaway on instant messaging apps to promote our Millions of Cryptocandy Airdrop. Participants can earn 5 BMX for sharing our Millions of Cryptocandy Airdrop in any instant message group such as Telegram groups/WhatsApp groups/KakaoTalk groups/LinkedIn groups/Google+ groups/WeChat groups/ Facebook groups, etc. The group must be related to cryptocurrency with at least 200 members. Participants must fill out this Google form every time you post in a new group (the Google form: https://goo.gl/forms/AHp9Ple7Yc65XBGw1).
For participation details, please click here: https://support.bitmart.com/hc/en-us/articles/360004260813-Social-Media-Promotion-for-Millions-of-Cryptocandy-Airdrop-.
If you have any questions about this promotion, please email support@bitmart.com.
About BitMart:
BitMart is a premier global exchange in the digital asset market with more than 400,000 users from over 120 countries. We offer crypto-to-crypto trading for coins and utility tokens only. BitMart has a global team with extensive industry experience from all over the world including the United States, Russia, India, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong. We currently offer several trading pairs for BTC, ETH, XLM, EOS, VEN, MOBI, ABT, and BMX.
To learn more about BitMart:
Website: https://www.bitmart.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BitMartExchange
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bitmartexchange
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bitmart
Telegram: https://t.me/BitMartExchange
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cr5-eBEWgqg
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/bitmartexchange
Medium: https://medium.com/@bitmart.exchange
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@bitmart
Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/bitmart-exchange
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bitmart_exchange
Shirley Qian
BitMart
9174492008
email us here