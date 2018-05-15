Analyst Forecast: Artificial Intelligence in Military Market to Grow at CAGR of +14% By 2023
Increasing investment in development of AI integrated systems and rising adoption of cloud-based applications are key factors to drive the growth of market.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Estimated to Grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +14% During Forecast Period
Artificial intelligence is the capability of a computer system to perform tasks that generally require human intelligence, such as speech recognition, visual perception, and decision-making. This technology includes deep learning and machine learning. Advancing computing power, and growing occurrence of chipsets supporting artificial intelligence are the drivers fueling the market growth. In addition, rising adoption of cloud services by militaries have also stimulated the growth of the market.
The report on the global Artificial Intelligence in Military market is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. It compiles in-depth information and research methodologies. It is also combined with relevant charts and tables to enable readers to get a better perspective of this global market.
Top Players Profiled in this Report includes, Lockheed Martin (US), Raytheon (US), IBM (US), BAE Systems (UK), Thales Group (France), NVIDIA (US), Leidos (US), SAIC (US), Northrop Grumman (US), SparkCognition (US), Harris Corporation (US), General Dynamics (US), Charles River Analytics (US)
This report projects the artificial intelligence in military market over the next 8 years while recognizing market application gaps, recent developments in the market, and high-potential countries. The artificial intelligence in military market has been segmented on the basis of platform (land, naval, airborne, and space), offering (hardware, software, and services), technology (learning & intelligence, advanced computing, and AI systems), application (information processing, warfare platform, threat monitoring & situational awareness, planning & allocation, cyber security, simulation & training, logistics & transportation, target recognition, battlefield healthcare, and others), and region. The base year considered for this report is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2018 to 2023.
The market research report helps analyze the Artificial Intelligence in Military market on a global basis and also offers forecast and statistics in terms of revenue for the anticipated forecast period. This research study offers a detailed overview of the market dynamics that are expected to affect the overall industry in the coming few years. In addition, the study explains the impact of the key factors on the development and growth of the global market through the forecast period. Promising opportunities in the global market have also been mentioned in the study.
This report is presented in a clear and concise way to help you better understand market structure and dynamics. Recent trends and developments in global Artificial Intelligence in Military market have been analyzed. Opportunities leading to market growth have been analyzed and described. The report focuses on the global market and provides answers to the most important questions that stakeholders are facing today. Market size information (by the end of the forecast year) raises the issue of expanding competitiveness and hindering market-driven sectors and market growth.
Table of Contents
Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2023
Chapter 1 Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12 Global Market Forecast
