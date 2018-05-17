Take Down, The Political Assassination of Patrick Brown
May 17, 2018
Take Down, The Political Assassination of Patrick Brown
Hard Cover $39.95
"We were making great strides towards a more inclusive, modern, business-savvy Ontario. Yes, it appeared I would be Premier of Canada's largest province by age 40. Instead, on January 24th, 2017, I was all but assassinated in public. Who did it, how, and why? This is a story of betrayal, blackmail, and backroom politicking involving some of Canada's biggest political names. This was my dream, this was my nightmare.
I'm Patrick Brown, and this is my story."
OPI is pleased to announce Patrick Brown's sensational new book that will captivate audiences across the country. From his precocious victory as Ontario Progressive Conservative leader in 2015; to his rebuilding of the antiquated party from scratch; to the suspicious speed of events leading to the early morning resignation as the party's leader; Brown will tell a story like no other politician has, in a cultural moment in time like none other in history.
"Brown's book will address how allies, friends, caucus members and political opponents were instrumental in his downfall in the moment of crises and months leading to." said Dean Baxendale, Publisher.
A limited edition(500 Only) signed and numbered hardcopy edition is available from Optimum Publishing through June 15th, for only $45.00. Go to www.optimumpublishinginternational.com
The book is scheduled to be in stores by November 1, with a full media and book tour. National newspaper and magazine syndication is expected. Options for theatrical rights are currently available. Please contact Dean Baxendale.
For interviews, media tour and theatrical rights information, please contact publicity@optimumpublishinginternational.com or call 647 970-1973.
Optimum is known for delivering sensational crime and political best sellers spanning 40 years
The Canadian Connection, 1976 by Jean-Pierre Charbonneau. Montreal underworld: Beyond Reason by Margaret Trudeau, French Worldwide/ Global Syndication in French and English Up the Hill 1986 and Bullet Proof Flag with General Beatty 2007.
Optimum is also launching Bad Blood, The Unspeakable Truth, by Vic Parsons this Fall to coincide with an eight-part docudrama, Unspeakable to be aired on CBC and Showtime in Canada and Sundance TV USA.
Both books are distributed in Canada by Georgetown Publications. Contact Rob Dawson at 905-702-7099 or e-mail or speak to your local Georgetown Sales Representative.
dean Baxendale
www.optimumpublishinginternational.com
6479701973
email us here