Kam Habibi Gives 4 Tips to Marketers
Marketer, Kam Habibi explains four essential tips for marketers to help them assimilate to an ever-changing industry.SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing is such a broad statement. The word and the implication of it can transcend industries and stature. Every business and every endeavor must implement a marketing strategy to survive. It could easily make or break a business and the strategy is different for every business.
There are many factors that play into a business’ marketing strategy and as a marketer, you must be prepared for that.
Fortunately, that doesn’t mean that being a marketer must be difficult.
Successful marketer, Kam Habibi gives these four tips to aspiring and active marketers to help them focus on their specific plans.
1. Know Your Market
This might seem like an obvious tip, but Kam Habibi explains that this is one of the biggest mistakes marketers make.
Not taking the time to get to know your market is not only unproductive, it’s a waste of valuable resources.
Of course, every brand wants a large following, but there is a productive way to grow your audience.
In the medical field, which Kam Habibi is also well-acquainted with, it might be easier to market hearing aids on social media. Yet, much of your core market isn’t going to see it.
This is an obvious example, but the concept works for all brands, products, and consultations.
Get to know your audience; what platforms they utilize, where they go, their habits, and what’s important to them.
Once all that information is established, marketers can build a solid foundation for a marketing campaign.
2. Marketing is Always Evolving
Marketing is an ever-evolving entity, which feeds off the audience it has. There is never a time, regardless of how big a company gets, that they don’t need marketing.
Ensuring that the company or business’ name is showing up all over the place for your target market reinforces authority.
Therefore, as a marketer, Habibi explains that you need to evolve with the company. Whether that means expanding to new avenues, or reinforcing successful tactics, a marketer must adapt to change constantly.
3. Listen to Your Market
Once a marketer has secured a market, those people are going to tell the business what they want. This will come about through marketing and product.
Whether the market responds well or poorly to a campaign or product, learn from each experience and move forward. If something was successful, keep utilizing it. When something isn’t successful, figure out why and try to adapt.
Sometimes, it still doesn’t succeed but that’s okay. The important thing is to always listen to what your market is telling you.
Now, Kam Habibi doesn’t want marketers to take every comment to heart.
Instead, observe the collective opinion and if there is something you can do to answer them, do it.
4. Reward Loyalty
People love to be recognized, especially for their loyalty to a product, business, or service.
Ensure that your marketing plan doesn’t exclude your loyal customers. Keep them in mind when planning your strategy, to keep them coming back.
Rewarding loyalty doesn’t have to cost a lot. Many marketers use coupons or exclusive deals via their email list. This keeps people returning and feeling appreciated.
To close, Kam Habibi has a passion for marketing. Throughout his experience, he has found that these four tips will transcend industries, along with the whole of marketing. Therefore, he wants to share them with fellow marketers, to help everyone succeed.
After all, in this ever-changing world, it’s important for marketers to stick together for the betterment of our respective industries.
For more information and updates from Kam Habibi, connect with him on Twitter.
