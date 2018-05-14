Dukes India recognized as World’s 100 Greatest Brands
Dukes India has been awarded the World’s 100 Greatest Brands 2017-18 Asia & GCC award at the Fourth edition of India – UAE Business and Social Forum 2018.
The fourth edition of World’s Greatest Brands and Leaders 2017-18 was organized by AsiaOne Magazine and URS-United Research Services Media Consulting PL having Pricewaterhouse Coopers as the process reviewers for the awards. The summit witnessed the participation of several diplomats, businessmen, government dignitaries, social leaders and entrepreneurs from countries including Japan, Mexico, Montenegro, Macedonia, India, UAE, Qatar, Singapore and other countries.
Commenting on the success, Mr. Agarwal said, “It is truly an honor to have received this award of World’s Greatest Brands and Leaders 2017-18. It indeed is a moment of pride to be highly esteemed with the success of all the efforts being invested over the decades. We attribute this success to the entire team of Dukes India without whose sincere contribution towards the vision, Dukes wouldn’t have been what it is today. We are looking forward to moving with the same enthusiasm in delivering world-class products and take our business to the next level.”
About Dukes: Dukes India was established in 1995 with headquarters in Hyderabad which later emerged to be the market leaders in India with a turnover of about INR 500 crores. Dukes which currently enjoys an 80% market share for Waffy its flagship brand across modern trade is also a strong player in the export segment in biscuits category exporting about 4500 metric tons of produce every month to more than 50 countries.
About URS Media Consulting P.L. URS Media is a leading International Media House and Research company with a Business & News publication named AsiaOne – in both electronic and print formats with a major focus on research-based listings and feature, and have done research across 16 industries and 62 sub-industries with execution of over 7 Business summits across Asia and participation of over 2000 delegates, analyzing over 8000 companies and their leaders.
