The John Smith Insurance Agency Discusses Report on The Most Stolen Vehicles in Colorado

The John Smith Insurance Agency wants drivers to know which vehicles are the most likely to be stolen in Colorado.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The John Smith Insurance Agency wants drivers to know which vehicles are the most likely to be stolen in Colorado. The Colorado Springs car insurance agency discusses the list released by Coloradoans Against Auto Theft. This organization provided a list of the top vehicles stolen in the state. This list is quite different from the national list, which mainly includes sedans and coupes. According to the report, many of these models on the list are pickup trucks and SUVs.

While the top two models were the Honda Civic and the Honda Accord, the Ford F-250 and F-150 and the Chevrolet Silverado also made the list. The Dodge Ram Pickup was also included, along with the Jeep Cherokee. Two Subaru models were also listed: the Impreza and the Legacy. This information is important for car owners to know, especially moving into warm weather when car thefts tend to rise. Around 250,000 vehicles are stolen each year in the United States, according to the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association, with Colorado accounting for about 15,000 of those.

Smith explains the differences in the Colorado list and the national list. “The national list accounts for the average in all 50 states, but major regional differences exist,” he says. Smith goes on to say that in Colorado thieves want more trucks and four-wheel drive vehicles because it’s what more motorists own in the area. Thieves look for vehicles that are popular in that state so they can sell the parts they take off the stolen vehicles. It is very difficult to sell a stolen vehicle intact, which is why thieves focus on selling the parts instead. This is known as chopping up a vehicle for parts.

Colorado Springs car insurance agencies take into account the risk for a vehicle to be stolen when deciding the rates for policies. A vehicle with a higher likelihood of being stolen may have a higher insurance rate. Buyers may want to factor in this information when choosing a new vehicle to purchase. Smith also recommends taking specific steps to prevent theft of a vehicle regardless of what model it is. “Keep doors locked and windows up at all times, no matter where you’re parked or how safe the neighborhood seems,” he says. He also recommends have an anti-theft or security system installed if a person lives in a high-crime area or has a vehicle that is popular with thieves. He says to never leave a vehicle running unattended. If a person owns a convertible, keep the top up when they are not in the vehicle to prevent theft. He also suggests hiding any valuables such as a purse, wallet or electronics to make the vehicle less appealing to thieves.

No matter what make and model of vehicle a person drives, they should be pro-active to prevent theft or vandalism for the purpose of stealing the contents in the vehicle. If a theft should occur, the right car insurance policy will cover the loss for the owner.