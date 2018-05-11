“Christmas A Different Perspective”

Author's Book Interview Captures Many Hearts

NAUGATUCK, CT, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her recent interview about her book, “Christmas A Different Perspective”, author Beryl Mears, gave a heartfelt description of her book, that will definitely engage the hearts of her readers.

The book brings a renewed understanding of the true meaning of Christmas. It is not only good reading but is a hopeful respite from the materialism of Christmas.

“We have to come to Him in faith and believe. We have to be born again to make it to Heaven”, says Mears, who brings a transformed spirit to a new light and perspective.

The book rekindles one’s hope for a more real and meaningful holiday, yet cheaper and more significant.

According to Mears, the book is written to present an alternative way to celebrate the most joyous season of all, to be with Christ.

About the Author:

Beryl Mears is a Christian. She was born and raised in Jamaica W.I. She lived in England and Canada for many years with her family. Beryl immigrated to America in1986 with her family and is now an American Citizen. Her chosen profession is Nursing, but she has been blessed by God to write from her Spiritual place. The book Christmas: A Different Perspective was birth after a near fatal illness in1993 (brain aneurism) from which the Lord healed her and placed on her heart the burden to write about an alternative to how we celebrate Christmas clinging to traditions and swayed by commercials. The book took four years to materialize but is a testament to what obedience to God's will can do.

Product details:

Paperback: 74 pages

Publisher: AuthorCentrix, Inc. (January 6, 2018)

Language: English

ISBN-10: 194685462X

ISBN-13: 978-1946854629

Product Dimensions: 6 x 0.2 x 9 inches

Book Availability:

Amazon - http://goo.gl/zuyPBf

Barnes & Noble - http://goo.gl/jknVB6