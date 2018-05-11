http://booksbyclarencemikedunaway.com/

Dunaway's Online Website to Bring Eye-Catching Feature

EL CAJON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Clarence Mike Dunaway promotes his books in a website that will showcase his works, experience, thoughts and his life.

The website is an interactive portal for readers to have a better access to Dunaway’s words and work. It will feature newsletters, trailer, updates, and discussions of the author’s work.

Apart from that, his website will undoubtedly bring together a community of fans and supporters to encourage interactive engagement.

The website is the latest offering from Dunaway, to strengthen the book campaign, to give readers a feel of his work but also a networking and marketing portal that allows communication to flow between author and his readers.

About the Author:

Clarence Mike Dunaway was born in California in 1930 during the great depression and grew up there. He was bored while in he's late seventy's and decided to write, and so he did.