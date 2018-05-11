Author Introduces The Poetic Scriptures Of John

The Poetic Scriptures of John

CARO, MI, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael D. Wester pens The Poetic Scriptures of John, a poetry book that channels God’s Word to rhythm and rhyme. Wester shares how his piece of work came to life. One night when he was bidding goodnight to his teenage son, a piece of paper caught his attention and it impacted him when his son explained what it was for. When possibilities gushed into his head, he then began the idea of translating the gospel of John into rhyme.

The Poetic Scriptures of John an English translation of the original writings arranged in rhythmic rhyme. Occasionally, the meaning of a word or phrase is elaborated to produce rhyme. On rare occasions information from other parts of the Bible are used.. Furthermore, the contents have been examined by several pastors and Bible scholars to ensure the theological and biblical accuracy of every item

Wester continues to glorify the Lord through his book, edifying every reader with God’s word, which is written in the most interesting way. While a lot of sources show the impactful works of God to humankind, The Poetic Scriptures of John itself creates an impact on every individual who gets to read the book. Enjoy the piece that makes reading an enjoyable experience, only from the unputdownable poetry book by Michael D. Wester!

About the Author:

Michael Wester received a Master of Divinity degree at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Texas, focusing on biblical Greek. That education has been used to bring people face-to-face with God’s Word. Michael has been pastor of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Caro, Michigan since 1984. He has been married to Donna since 1980 and they have two grown children.

