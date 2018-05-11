'Online Dating' For Hairstylists and Patrons Is Now A Reality

hair stylist

Atelier Salons are the first CA-based hair salons to offer Meet Your Stylist, a site that matches patrons & stylists based on preferences and personalities

SAN JOSE, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone serious about finding a romantic partner these days, especially here in the heart of Silicon Valley, is searching for the perfect romantic profile online. Until now, internet ‘dating’ has been reserved for romantic relationships, but now, thanks to Atelier Salons, the premiere AVEDA salons of the South Bay, guests can now find their perfect hair stylist using a website and app, Meet Your Stylist.

“Hair is very personal, and finding a stylist who you trust with your hair and appearance can be very difficult,” Karie Bennett, owner of the Atelier Studio in Santana Row and Atelier Salon and Barber Shop in Willow Glen, said. “We wanted to give people an easy way to be matched with a stylist who would be well-suited to not only their hair goals but their personality and interests.”

Meet Your Stylist is the forerunner of a new national trend that matches potential patrons and stylists before their first appointment. Atelier Studio and Atelier Salon and Barber Shop are the first California-based salons to offer this unique offering.

The concept of Meet Your Stylist was created and developed by Kati Whitledge, a salon-owner in Texas who was seeing a low client-retention rate. After some research, Whitledge realized the problem was not that the clients didn’t like the cut they were given but that the client and stylist relationship wasn’t always a match.

Meet Your Stylist is free for guests to use and asks approximately ten questions ranging from logistics, how far the client is willing to drive; to hair type, as in curly or straight; and to personality type, as in whether or not they like to chat during their appointment. Immediately after finishing the shot questionnaire, the guest is provided with three profiles and contact numbers for stylists in their area who would be the best fit.

“We’ve only piloted Meet Your Stylist with our clientele, but already new guests are telling us that they think there is something to this matching website,” Bennett says. “The 40 stylists at my salons are all very talented, but each has a unique personality and chair-side manner. We know our guests care about the ‘experience’ and conversation, not just the end result.”

After Whitledge implemented Meet Your Stylist at her salon, she says her new client retention rate went from under 30% to 80%, which is what Bennett hopes happens for Atelier Salons as well as all the salons in the area.

“Our goal is to provide the best possible service for each guest,” Bennett said. “My stylists have the technical and artistic part of hair styling down, so if this website can help provide guests with the best possible experience, then we’re all for it.”

To see who your top three hair stylists are, fill out an online profile.



About Atelier Salons - Atelier first opened its doors in 1997 as an Aveda concept salon in Los Altos. Five years later, the Aveda corporation chose Atelier founder Karie Bennett to open the flagship Bay Area Aveda Lifestyle Salon at Santana Row in San Jose. Aveda Lifestyle Salons offer Aveda Signature Experiences as well as the full range of Aveda retail products. Since then, Atelier Salon has been widely recognized as one of the fastest-growing, top-rated salons in both the Bay Area community and the nation. Atelier Studio (Santana Row) and Atelier Salon &amp; Barber Shop (Willow Glen) offers hair, makeup, and brow services in a warm, welcoming environment and has received numerous industry distinctions, such as being one of the Top 200 fastest-growing salons in North America by Salon Today magazine for multiple years, receiving the UCLA Anderson School of Business’ Global Salon Business Award for Client Philosophy and Marketing, and the coveted Salon Master of Business Award from the North American Hairstyling Association. http://www.ateliersalon.com