Chaitanya Cherukuri explains why college is still important
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, college and university admissions in the U.S. are at an all-time high.SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Over 20 million students are now in attendance at American colleges and universities," explains Chaitanya Cherukuri, a marketing professional and further education advocate from San Marcos, Texas.
Cherukuri believes that college and university are an important part of life, now more so than ever, not only in providing key qualifications but also in further instilling important values in students which may not come solely from regular high school education.
As of last year, 20.4 million students were in college or university education in the U.S. according to the figures from the National Center for Education Statistics. "That's upwards of 25% more than two decades ago," Cherukuri points out, demonstrating his belief that further education is an increasingly important part of life.
Cherukuri highlights that while early education instills the importance of lifelong learning, respect for self and others, and a commitment to community, college and university set students up for the "real world," better preparing them for adult life.
"College and university allow students to develop leadership and other skills which often aren't taught, or cultivated, in high school," Cherukuri adds. "In my opinion, college and university are an invaluable stepping stone between high school and a successful life and career, whatever path a student ultimately chooses to take."
Distinguishing between colleges and universities in the U.S. isn't always straightforward. "Generally speaking, colleges focus on undergraduate studies," Chaitanya Cherukuri explains. "Meanwhile, universities provide both undergraduate and graduate level education," the marketing professional adds of the differences.
Furthermore, while colleges are generally centered primarily on education, universities are often more research-focused institutions. "Colleges typically offer four-year programs which culminate in a bachelor's degree, while universities usually offer graduate programs ending in a master's degree or doctoral degree," adds Cherukuri.
These distinctions, however, are not set in stone, and colleges exist which carry the name university, and vice versa. "Students may also choose to enter both college and university educations, earning a bachelor's degree as well as a master's or doctoral degree," points out Cherukuri.
While the cost of further education has risen sharply in recent decades, student intake has never been higher. Figures from Statista, the market research and business intelligence portal, reflect this, showing that around a third of the entire U.S. population now holds at least a college degree. This is up from less than 10% in the 1960s and serves to additionally demonstrate both the value and importance of further education.
"It's my belief," Cherukuri adds in conclusion, "that a college or university education is now more important than ever, and I urge everyone in a position to do so to explore the options available to them."
