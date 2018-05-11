Cryptocurrency E-tailer Coupit Commences Token Presale
Due to favorable presale token pricing, Coupit CEO Andrew Hamilton predicts that all 475 million presale tokens will sell quickly. The token price increases by a cent at each of five stages leading to the June 16 official initial coin offering (ICO).
The Coupit affiliate platform uses an NEP-5 token to combine a reward ecosystem with a giant e-commerce marketplace. Users can exchange rewards with each other using a smartphone app.
The Coupit platform is expected to replace Yelp and other review sites because Coupit’s blockchain technology verifies patrons posting reviews and doesn’t reward specific types of reviews.
Coupit advisor John McAfee, who will attend Coupit’s Beverly Hills launch party May 19, sees Coupit making the Fortune 500 within three years.
For more information about the presale, visit https://coupit.io/#tokenSale.
Terry Kaufman
Newsroom PR
(916) 397-3035
email us here