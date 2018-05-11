Stars of Science Fiction Are Coming to ISDC 2018!

Cas Anvar of "The Expanse" and David Brin, Author.

It’s Not Too Late to Experience the Future in L.A.

Top scientists, engineers, astronauts, and space entrepreneurs admit that science fiction inspired their career choices and fired their determination to see humans travel beyond Earth’s horizons.” — National Space Society

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s greatest scientists, engineers, astronauts, and space entrepreneurs admit that science fiction inspired their career choices and fired their determination to see humans travel beyond Earth’s horizons. We recognize and honor the role that science fiction has played in the renaissance of space development. The conference will be held May 24-27th.

At the International Space Development Conference you can meet the central figures in science fiction who inspire today’s space leaders:

Cas Anvar: It’s two hundred years in the future and humans have populated the solar system and are prospering and competing—politically and economically. Anvar plays a rogue Mars Federation pilot who talks tough, fights tougher and has a big Texas heart on SyFy Channel’s hit show, “The Expanse.” Anvar studied chemical engineering before training as a professional actor at the prestigious National Theatre School of Canada, and knows his science.

David Brin: Scientist, inventor, and New York Times bestselling author. With degrees from Caltech and the University of California, San Diego, Dr. Brin serves on advisory panels ranging from NASA’s Innovative & Advanced Concepts program (NIAC) to those dealing with artificial intelligence, nanotech, SETI, national defense and technological ethics. His bestselling book “The Postman” was made into a major motion picture starring Kevin Costner.

ISDC 2018 showcases science, business development, cutting edge space development concepts, education and even the science fiction that inspired the dreams that are becoming reality. Don’t miss space development giants like Freeman Dyson, Jeff Bezos, JPL Director Michael Watkins, SpaceX’s Tom Mueller, SETI’s Frank Drake, ESA’s Jean-Pierre Lebreton, and many more.

Check out the eye-opening sessions that include Lunar Development, Mars Exploration and Settlement, Space Transportation, Space Business, Space Solar Power, Solar System Exploration, Interstellar Exploration, In-Space Operations, Space Elevators, and many more.



