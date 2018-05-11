Buffalo Human Rights Education Group acknowledged by the President
One group works tirelessly to bring the message of human rights to young and old alike in the city of Buffalo and the Western New York communities, the Buffalo Chapter of Youth for Human Rights International(YHRI). Its purpose is to provide youth oriented human rights educational materials and activities that inform, assist and unite individuals, educators , organizations and governmental bodies in the dissemination and adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at every level of society. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to making human rights a fact.
Recently the Buffalo Chapter Director Ms. Isabelle Vladoiu was awarded with the President’s Volunteer Service Award on Capitol Hill, in Washington, DC. She received the Gold Medal and a Certificate signed by President Donald J.Trump for serving more than 500 hours in a 12-month period bringing human rights education to Buffalo’s residents. Ms. Vladoiu represented also the United States at two International Human Rights Summits at the United Nations as a Youth Delegate(2016) and Youth Ambassador(2017).
In the common purpose of creating a peaceful and safe community, the Buffalo Chapter of YHRI collaborates with a diversity of groups, organizations such as the Buffalo Peacemakers, the Buffalo Special Police, Stop the Violence Coalition, No More Tears, F.A.T.H.E.R.S., Buffalo UNITED Front, Buffalo S.N.U.G. and A Team of H.O.P.E. just to name a few of the groups who have aligned their mission to this common purpose and helped spread the message of human rights.
In 2017 the Chapter also delivered an educational human rights training at the request of the Erie County Legislator for 2nd District Betty Jean Grant offered to the community at-large free of charge. Trainings were also given to groups of community leaders, law enforcement, as well as to more than one hundred school teachers and on college campuses.
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights celebrates its 70th anniversary year in 2018. Yet few people today can name more than five of the 30 rights presented in the document. The UDHR begins with the affirmation that “recognition of the inherent dignity and of the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family is the foundation of freedom, justice and peace in the world.” And it calls on “every individual and every organ of society” to “strive by teaching and education to promote respect for these rights and freedoms and by progressive measures, national and international, to secure their universal and effective recognition and observance.”
Youth for Human Rights is an international, not-for-profit organization with a presence in 196 countries, that unites human rights advocates and groups to promote the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. YHRI has the purpose to educate, unite and activate people to bring about broad-scale awareness of human rights.
The Buffalo Chapter of Youth for Human Rights delivers trainings and provide award-winning materials free of charge to educators, law enforcement and community and religious organizations in Western New York and surrounding states. They also deliver seminars to businesses, groups, clubs and educators.
For inquiries send an email to youthforhumanrightsbuffalo@gmail.com
