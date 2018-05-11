BitMart Founder & CEO Sheldon Xia to Speak at Blockchain Without Borders Summit 2018 in NYC
BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital asset trading platform with more than 400,000 registered users
BitMart's Sheldon Xia will speak on the panel "Opportunities and Challenges for Blockchain Startups" along with Chandler Guo, Founder of BitAngel, and Shuo Wang, CEO of SciDex. The panel's discussion will start at 2:00 PM EST.
This summit is aiming to provide a unique platform for blockchain startups from all over the world, providing the networking opportunity for top blockchain developers and establishing the connection to drive the community to a new height.
About BitMart:
BitMart is a premier global exchange in the digital asset market with more than 400,000 users from over 120 countries. We offer crypto-to-crypto trading for coins and utility tokens only. BitMart has a global team with extensive industry experience from all over the world including the United States, Russia, India, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong. We currently offer several trading pairs for BTC, ETH, XLM, EOS, VEN, MOBI, and BMX.
About Liaoyuan:
Liaoyuan is a next-generation service platform for Entrepreneurship and Venture Capital in North America. Liaoyuan provides informational and financial support for early-stage startups, by connecting investors and startups of the U.S. and China. Liaoyuan has a service line of talent acquisition, startup event planning, IT consulting & software development and incubation for early-stage projects. Liaoyuan is helping dozens of top VCs from U.S. and China by providing investment leads and talent acquisition service. Liaoyuan is headquartered in Boston, MA and has an office in Shanghai, China.
