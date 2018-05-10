Author Launches First Contest for The Girl with The Lightning Brain

The Girl with The Lightning Brain

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cliff Ratza’s first action-packed thriller in “The Lightning Brain Series” has jumped into the literary limelight, introducing extraordinary females (Electra Kittner and her mother, Indira Ramanujan) who always find ways of making the best of life’s events by turning them into “serious” games. This is only one trait among many, all part of a pragmatic and proactive philosophy that comes to light as you enter the series.

The author invites readers to “join the game” by entering “lightning Brain Series” contests. The first one, now posted on the series Website, involves a dream sequence where Indira counsels Electra. “You want love, and now that you have Christi’s you have inherited the outcome of an ancient Chinese proverb: Be careful of what you wish for because it may come true.”

About the Author:

Author Cliff Ratza characterizes himself a "simple scholar," having parlayed multiple degrees (math and physics, business and computer science) into a business career spanning numerous jobs, companies, and industries. He grew up in Chicago, graduating from top Illinois universities, then launched his business career. He returned to Chicago, where he teaches at several universities while continuing to work for corporations. He subsequently started a sales and marketing consulting business, and most recently added a writing career to his resume.

Cliff has written extensively throughout his career. He has published articles in four professional journals, writes copy for client Websites, and develops press releases or newsletters. He has already written three novels in his ground-breaking "Lightning Brain Series." The first, "The Girl with the Lightning Brain," is now available in print or e-book format at bookstores or online. Please visit www.authorcentrix.com or call 8885040951 for more details when you are ready to buy.

Cliff dedicates the series to readers everywhere and invites them to visit the "Lightning Brain" Website, www.lightningbrainseries.com, to learn more about the books or enter reader contests.

