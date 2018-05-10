The Real Storage Group is First in Canada to Offer Self-Storage Customers Free Unlimited Cloud Storage Through VaultDrop

Leading provider of unlimited, secure cloud storage extends services to Canadian self-storage market

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Real Storage Group is the first self-storage provider in Canada to offer its customers Free Unlimited Cloud Storage through VaultDrop. By combining traditional brick-and-mortar self-storage with unlimited secure cloud storage, The Real Storage Group now offers Total StorageTM – safe, secure digital storage plus physical storage – at all 34 Real Storage and Store-N-Save locations.

“Our vision is to be recognized as one of our industry’s most progressive self-storage service providers and to set new standards with our creativity, innovation and development,” said David Demchuk, managing partner of operations of The Real Storage Group. “Our facilities are equipped with state-of-the-art security features to ensure that our customers’ stored belongings are safe and secure. Providing our customers cutting-edge services like cloud storage ensures the safety and security of their digital treasures and further supports our continuing quest to meet the ever-changing needs of our evolving customers.”

VaultDrop’s patent-pending security technology allows The Real Storage Group’s customers to confidently store their photos, music, documents, videos and other digital files, and also share digital content with friends, family and coworkers. Users can access VaultDrop through the web and its user-friendly mobile apps for iPhone and Android. Customers can also receive their storage invoices and other property information in their VaultDrop account.

“VaultDrop provides self-storage providers like The Real Storage Group with a distinct competitive advantage,” said Matt Pilling, sales manager for VaultDrop.” “Offering Free Unlimited Cloud Storage can improve occupancy rates by increasing interactions between customers and front line personnel, as well as inspire appreciation and confidence among consumers in their rental decision,” Pilling added. “Our partnership with The Real Storage Group also expands our client footprint to Canada and demonstrates how self-storage facilities around the world see the benefit of offering a Total Storage Solution.”

About Real Storage Group

Real Storage Group operates state-of-the-art self-storage facilities for personal items, business items and vehicle storage at more than 30 locations conveniently located across British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Manitoba, Canada.For more information, visit https://realstorageca.

About VaultDrop, LLC

Launched in 2016, California-based VaultDrop provides secure unlimited cloud storage primarily through industry partnerships. Our partners’ customers can store their photos, videos, documents and all other files, and share them selectively with others. Every VaultDrop account is safeguarded using patented security technology, provided by https://private.me/, that affords superior protection from hacking and other threats. Cloud storage usage has increased by over 25 percent per year, and VaultDrop allows innovative self-storage companies to partner in offering customers Free Unlimited Cloud Storage for the Total Storage™ experience. For more information, visit https://vaultdrop.com.