Win 5,000 BMX — BitMart Global Photo Contest
BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with more than 400,000 registered users
Time:
May 4th, 2018 — May 20th, 2018
- Winners will be announced on BitMart's Twitter on May 22nd, 2018.
How to Participate:
1. Take a photo of yourself holding a paper with “I love BitMart [and the city you’re from]”.
2. Post the photo on any popular social media. Include: “Join BitMart’s #GlobalPhotoContest for a chance to win 5,000 BMX! http://ow.ly/Ce0H30jPWST”. All Facebook posts must go on the BitMart Facebook page (@bitmartexchange).
3. Fill out our Google form: https://goo.gl/forms/LBmtYfdirVBomq292.
Prizes:
1. Diamond Prize: 1 winner, 5,000 BMX
2. Golden Prize: 3 winners, 2,000 BMX
3. Silver Prize: 10 winners, 500 BMX.
4. Anyone who joins the contest will get 20 BMX.
Terms and Conditions:
1. Winners will be determined by the number of likes, comments, retweets on their photo, as well as the quality of the photo.
2. Participant must have a registered BitMart account to receive the BMX rewards.
3. Anyone who joins this contest agrees to give BitMart permission to use the photo.
4. BitMart holds all rights to this promotion and reserves the right to change these terms and conditions at any time.
Note: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc. does not sponsor or endorse this contest. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with any Social Media platform. You understand that you are providing your information to the Sponsor and not to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc.
If you have any questions about this promotion, please email support@bitmart.com.
BitMart also recently announced that they will host a ‘Millions of Cryptocandy Airdrop’ promotion soon on their website.
About BitMart:
BitMart is a premier global exchange in the digital asset market with more than 400,000 users from over 120 countries. We offer crypto-to-crypto trading for coins and utility tokens only. BitMart has a global team with extensive industry experience from all over the world including the United States, Russia, India, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong. We currently offer several trading pairs for BTC, ETH, XLM, EOS, MOBI, and BMX.
