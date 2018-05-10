AmmbrTech to provide crypto exchange security with Blackbird hardware wallet
This partnership will give AmmbrTech access to the fully licensed and compliant exchange and the liquidity pools of Exchange FT to integrate into its wider developments in payments, remittances, and distributed asset exchange infrastructure.
Exchange FT is aimed at institutional clients and brokerages keen on participating in the cryptocurrency market, but cautious about the lack of regulatory oversight. Exchange FT seeks to satisfy the highest standards in terms of best practices and compliance across the most stringent jurisdictions, starting with Europe.
On Thursday, 26 April 2018, the European Parliament passed, with an overwhelming majority, a motion to adopt tight regulations, and enforce customer verification to counteract criminal activities. The technologies AmmbrTech brings to Exchange FT ensure the exchange will be able to provide security, verification, and continuous compliance in terms of Know Your Client (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML).
Exchange FT will now be able to provide its clients with AmmbrTech’s Blackbird cryptocurrency hardware wallet, featuring the first fully air-gapped security with optical key exchange for securing crypto assets with no attack surface available to hackers. Additionally, AmmbrTech will provide Exchange FT with a fully air-gapped array of secure wallets, fully integrated into the exchange’s back office, for receiving, holding and remitting crypto assets.
The agreement includes Exchange FT accepting the cryptocurrency AMR, issued by the Ammbr Foundation, for exchange fee payments.
About AmmbrTech:
AmmbrTech is a for-profit enterprise with products including the BlackBird cryptocurrency hardware wallet and the Ammbr Mesh Router. AmmbrTech is a licensee of the Ammbr Foundation, a non-profit based in Singapore, which has a stated mission to connect the four billion individuals without access to fast Internet connections. AmmbrTech is tasked with developing the sophisticated mesh router and protocols, employing the same AMR cryptocurrency, to allow individual routers to interact and pay for transit traffic across the Ammbr mesh network.
AmmbrTech includes operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, South Africa Singapore and Hong Kong. For more information about AmmbrTech, please visit www.ammbrtech.com.
