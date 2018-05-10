Faasai Resort and Spa Invites Visitors to Taste Fruit Off the Trees During The Tropical Fruit Season

The tropical fruit season is one of the best times of year to visit Chanthaburi, with durian the star attraction

A chance to experience nature tourism in Thailand and pick exotic fruit in Thailand’s fruit capital

CHANTHABURI, THAILAND, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May and June are the best months to enjoy nature tourism and a unique farm experience picking and sampling exotic fruit, courtesy of Thailand's award winning eco resort Faasai Resort and Spa.

Visitors are flocking to Thailand’s fruit capital of Chanthaburi to buy the new season's crop of exotic tropical fruits from local orchards. The highlight is the large spikey durian fruit which is indigenous to Southeast Asia and excitement is greater than ever after Chinese buyers snapped up 80,000 of them in 60 seconds when they were made available for sale on Alibaba. Other specialities of the region include exotic fruits such as mangosteen, longkong and rambutan, which are delicious but since they are not widely grown around the world are unfamiliar to western palates.

During the fruit season, Thailand's award-winning eco resort Faasai Resort and Spa is offering a special farm experience package which includes a visit to local orchards as well as its own organic farm and nature sanctuary. A sampling of fresh local fruit is included on the breakfast menu and visitors wanting fruit to take home can buy it direct from nearby growers at roadside stalls. Chanthaburi will hold its annual fruit festival on May 17.

Resort owner Bronwen Evans points out that Chanthaburi is a beautiful coastal province in Thailand which is off the beaten tourist track. Thanks to its luscious topical fruit, beaches, national parks and waterfalls it has been selected as one of Thailand's 12 hidden gems where visitors can experience authentic Thailand.

"Guests can pick mangosteen, rambutan and longkongs in our organic orchards, feed the fish and cows, and explore the freshwater lake and wetlands, which is especially beautiful this time of year as the flame trees and golden shower trees are in flower."

The organic orchard and sanctuary is just a short walk from the resort which covers more than three acres. The organic gardens and many indigenous and flowering and fruiting trees means it has become a haven for birdlife as well as endangered red squirrels. Its attraction to wildlife is enhanced by the forest-covered hill behind it which runs down to the sandy and rocky beach of Kung Wiman Bay. The beach is just a ten-minute walk over the hill or along the road and is hugely popular among locals because of the many outdoor eateries dotted along it.

"When people tire of eating fruit they can check out the beach and enjoy the freshly caught seafood from the local fishing fleet including squid, seabass, crabs and locally raised shrimps," Bronwen added. "The local food is fantastic and well worth a visit and the beach is not far from Bangkok, only a three hour drive."

For more information about the fruit festival and other activities at Faasai Resort and Spa, email info@faasai.com or call Bronwen on +66868892595.

About Faasai Resort and Spa

Faasai Resort and Spa is a 14 room eco-resort in Chanthaburi, Thailand about 200 kilometers southeast of Bangkok. Contact details: www.faasai.com. Tel:(+66) 81 3426234. Email: bronwenannevans@gmail.com.

Awards won by Faasai Resort and Spa

Green award and special award for cultivation and use of herbs and spices from the Governor of Chanthaburi 2011

Outstanding service to the environment and nature in the Eastern region – Thailand Boutique Awards 2010

Best Small Hotel in Thailand – TAT Green Awards 2011 and 2009.

Responsible Tourism award – Faasai Resort & Spa was runner-up in the budget category in the 2008 Wild Asia Responsible Tourism Awards.



Additional links

Off beaten track in Thailand

http://faasai.com/news-article.php?id=70

eco resort thailand

http://faasai.com/news-article.php?id=60

Faasai resort wins best small hotel

http://faasai.com/news-article.php?id=47

farm stay in Thailand

http://faasai.com/news-article.php?id=51