William Lightner opens up about preaching and religion
William Lightner has committed much of his life to religion, evangelism, and serving God.MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Believing it his duty to bring individuals into a closer relationship with Christ, and to encourage fellowship and the establishment of prayer groups across the globe, William Lightner has thus far traveled to almost 30 countries in his commitment to the cause.
To facilitate his aim, Lightner joined a well known religious mission, embarking on a six-month development process in order to do so. He explains, "The mission got me started with speaking and with traveling the world. They hold a special place in my heart."
Lightner continues, "The vision for any mission begins with Jesus Christ as he chose twelve ordinary men for his disciples to witness his life on earth and to be the first recipients of his teaching. The common goal of any mission is to see Jesus lifted up, and the Holy Spirit move in power and authority."
By definition, a religious mission is an organized effort to spread God's word. This often involves sending individuals, such as Lightner, across geographical borders and boundaries to preach a set of beliefs, and to undertake humanitarian work among the disadvantaged and the poor. This humanitarian work generally serves to improve local economic development, standards of education, and existing healthcare systems.
During his international travels, Lightner has addressed many vast crowds, often preaching to thousands of individuals at any one time. "I would teach them to acknowledge fellowship, as well as faith through prayer so that they live a more sound life as a follower of Christ," he explains.
Highly-educated, the former member of the United States military, who has also worked in executive sales and finance, credits his passionate and personable nature with his successful move into the worlds of evangelism and public speaking.
Of his recent award win, Lightner remarks, "I'm incredibly proud to have been selected as this year's Religious and Spiritual Services Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who. It's fantastic recognition and a great accolade."
Selected from upwards of 1,000 shortlisted individuals, Strathmore's Who's Who has chosen to recognize William Lightner for his hard work in the field of religion and his years of dedication as a preacher.
Speaking further of the mission with which his religious work first began, William Lightner concludes, "They're one organization I love doing work for, and I'm forever appreciative of the chance they gave me."
