McAfee Endorses Disruptive Crypto Platform Coupit
“Coupit is a game-changer - completely different from any other retail platform - because it creates an open marketplace that centralizes retail and peer-to-peer transactions in one place with complete transparency and with a simple smartphone app,” says McAfee. “I believe that Coupit will be a Fortune 500 company in the next three years, the retail powerhouse of blockchain.”
Coupit, built on the NEO blockchain, will allow individuals and businesses to buy and sell products and services using all forms of payment, including other cryptocurrencies. The Coupit affiliate platform will use an NEP-5 token to combine a reward ecosystem with a giant e-commerce marketplace.
Coupit CEO Andrew Hamilton says, “John's endorsement shows that our offering is disruptive. This will change the way the world does business.”
With Coupit, buyers and sellers will be able verify each other's credentials, creating a relationship based on trust. Users will participate in the global marketplace with just a smartphone and an internet connection, and will exchange their rewards with each other, eliminating the potential for unredeemed rewards.
Coupit token presale is May 12. Andrew Hamilton is available for interviews through Newsroom PR.
