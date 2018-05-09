Dean Murphy Talks About Blockchain for Finance Conference, June 20-21, Singapore

Dean Murphy, Director, FinTech Network, Co-Founder & Head of Blockchain https://blockchainapac.fintecnet.com www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

"In The Boardroom" On SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

We are honored to have Dean Murphy, Director, FinTech Network, Co-Founder & Head of Blockchain, join us “In The Boardroom” to talk about the Blockchain for Finance Conference, June 20-21, Singapore” — Martin Eli, Publisher

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you for joining us today, Dean. Before discussing your upcoming Blockchain for Finance Conference, June 20-21, Singapore

(https://blockchainapac.fintecnet.com/brochure.html?utm_source=Security%20Solutions&utm_medium=Brochure-Banners)

in greater detail, please tell us about your background and may we have a brief history of FinTech Network (http://www.fintecnet.com) ?

Dean Murphy: Of course. We started FinTech Network in 2015 with the aim of helping financial institutions to navigate the ever-changing digital market. Through our content, whitepapers and conferences, we help these companies to explore and understand the latest technologies which could be used to bolster their efforts to improve the digital side of their businesses.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: June 20-21 is right around the corner and we read with great interest about BFC 2018 (https://blockchainapac.fintecnet.com/brochure.html?utm_source=Security%20Solutions&utm_medium=Brochure-Banners)

that, “The BFC APAC 2018 programme was developed through more than 20 hours of in-depth research discussions with the individuals and organisations at the forefront of the industry, curating practical experience of driving change. The result is an agenda with a laser focus on the most critical blockchain projects shaping the future face of financial services.” What can attendees expect to see, hear and learn at BFC2018…who are some of the key association partners and speakers?

Dean Murphy: In order to ensure that we cover the most important topics, we work with key organizations to learn about the latest POC’s and solutions being developed to ensure that the agenda is relevant and beneficial to the market.

This year, we’re excited to announce that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will open the conference with a keynote presentation that will outline their vision for Distributed Ledger Technologies in Singapore. Their Head of Technology Infrastructure, Damien Pang, will look at the opportunities and risks for this technology, and why MAS continue to prioritize research, development and testing in this area.

As well as the MAS, we’ll also have senior executives from other financial institutions including J.P. Morgan, OCBC Bank, HSBC, Standard Chartered & Japan Exchange Group as well as recognized blockchain experts from IBM, ConsenSys, Ripple, Stellar, R3 & Digital Asset.

Last year, Boon Chan, Director, Head of Market Advocacy APAC & MENA at Deutsche Bank congratulated us on “a content rich conference attended by key people in the industry”. We intend to do the same again this year.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: We understand that APAC 2017 (https://blockchainapac.fintecnet.com/audience.html) was attended by Deutsche Bank, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Hitachi, IBM, PayPal, just to name a few. Very impressive indeed!

What is your perspective regarding trends in the blockchain space…do you envision the adoption of blockchain solutions continuing at the same rapid pace?

Dean Murphy: The market is changing rapidly, and it seems like everyone is gearing up for the commercialization of these projects as we move into the back end of 2018. Already in the last few months we’ve had announcements from Santander on their One Pay FX initiative with Ripple as well as Northern Trust announcing their private equity auditing solution alongside their partners at PwC which utilizes IBM’s Hyperledger Fabric.

Given the research and development that financial institutions have already dedicated to distributed ledger technologies, the C-Suite now want to see results from these experiments. I can only see the pace of developments in this space increasing rather than slowing!

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: What’s next for FinTech Network after BFC 2018 APAC, any plans for an event in the USA?

Dean Murphy: Yes. BFC APAC is part of a wider series. We will be running two other Blockchain for Finance Conferences later in 2018:

▪ BFC EU 2018: October 2-4, Dublin, Ireland

▪ BFC NA 2018: November 13-15, Boston, USA

Any of your readers can drop me an email on dmurphy@fintecnet.com if they’d like to take a more active role in these events.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you again, Dean, for joining us today, any other subjects you care to mention?



Dean Murphy: Only final note is that any of your readers can take advantage of a 10% discount at the BFC APAC Conference on June 20-21 in Singapore. They simply need to use the code SSW10 when booking their pass at https://blockchainapac.fintecnet.com/register.html

For the complete interview with Dean Murphy, please click here:

http://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_FinTech_Murphy.html

For more information:

2nd Blockchain for Finance Conference, APAC, June 20-21, Singapore

https://blockchainapac.fintecnet.com/



