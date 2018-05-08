10 reasons to attend Education Innovation Summit 2018, Johannesburg
The Education Innovation Summit is designed to bring together educators, technology providers and policy makers to accelerate innovations thinking in education.JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, May 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 10 reasons to attend Education Innovation Summit 2018 in Johannesburg
The Education Innovation Summit is designed to bring together leaders in education, technology providers, educators, thought leaders and education policy makers to accelerate innovations thinking in education. It further provides discussion topics about cutting-edge education technology challenges facing the industry today.
As technology is rapidly transforming the face of education, this gathering will create a platform to teach, learn and develop new models of thinking about innovation and creating sustainable functional networks. This one day event will be interactive and provide case studies that will be helpful to delegates.
10 Reasons to attend:
1. Learn about the latest innovative solutions in education.
2. Hear from Edu-tech thought leaders.
3. Explore the latest developments in the use of technology in education.
4. Meet and interact with senior stakeholders and key decision makers.
5. Learn to use technology to improve the quality of student learning in developing countries
6. Learn to navigate ICT opportunities and challenges in schools
7. Learn to create an e-learning strategy that works
8. Find out how assistive technology is changing special education
9. Learn how adaptive learning technologies are transforming teaching and learning
10. Enjoy an unparalleled networking platform for education decision makers and professionals, policy makers and leading technology service providers just to mention a few.
