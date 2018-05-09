Dallas Celebrates Corporate Wellness at 2018 Spring Fit Company Challenge
Teams from companies in Dallas show the impact of their wellness programs by training for and conquering a 3-course fitness challenge hosted by Fit Company.DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, May 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 28, 2018 participants from companies located in the Dallas area took part in the Fit Company Challenge, a corporate wellness event hosted by the Fit Company Institute. The challenge provided area companies an opportunity to come together as a team and spend a morning exercising, pushing their physical and mental limits and showing the importance of living a healthy lifestyle. Companies split their team into squads of 3 to 4 people who worked together to complete a variety of fitness stations to challenge their fitness level and earn points for their company. Teams chose what level to go through each course which allowed participants of all fitness levels to push their physical fitness without going too far out of their comfort zone.
On event date, volunteers assisted the contenders through the courses from FITNZ 360 (www.fitnz360.com). Participants challenged their strength, conditioning, power, agility, and ended with a test of endurance to show their companies and colleagues that they practice what they preach.
The challenge was held at Flag Pole Hill Park, located a short drive from downtown Dallas.
The following is a list of the top finishers in Dallas that participated in the 2018 Fit Company Challenge:
Top Companies by Division
Large Division
1) defi SOLUTIONS
2) Pegasus Logistics
3) Legacy Texas
Medium Division
1) Call Box
2) United Way of Metropolitan Dallas
Small Division
1) Riveron Consulting
2) Amino Transport
3) Austin Commercial
4) QuestPro
Micro Division
1) Eric L. Davis Engineering
2) C1S Group, Inc.
Top Teams Overall (Based on Total Points)
1) C1S Group, Inc. - #2284
2) Pegasus Logistics - #2302
3) defi SOLUTIONS - #2322
4) Call Box - #2340
5) Pegasus Logistics - #2307 (Tie)
5) Riveron Consulting - #2324 (Tie)
5) Call Box - #2338 (Tie)
8) Amino Transport - #2295
9) Riveron Consulting - #2323
10) Call Box - #2336
11) defi SOLUTIONS - #2317 (Tie)
11) Call Box - #2337 (Tie)
13) defi SOLUTIONS - #2320 (Tie)
13) Riveron Consulting - #2325 (Tie)
15) Pegasus Logistics - #2304
Top Teams By Course
Course 1 – Level 2
1) #2340 - Call Box
2) #2336 - Call Box
3) #2302 - Pegasus Logistics
4) #2284 - C1S Group, Inc.
Course 1 – Level 1
1) #2295 - Amino Transport
2) #2307 - Pegasus Logistics
3) #2335 - Call Box
4) #2317 - defi SOLUTIONS
Course 2 – Level 2
1) #2284 - C1S Group, Inc.
2) #2302 - Pegasus Logistics (Tie)
2) #2322 - defi SOLUTIONS (Tie)
4) #2338 - Call Box
Course 2 – Level 1
1) #2307 - Pegasus Logistics
2) #2318 - defi SOLUTIONS
3) #2314 - defi SOLUTIONS (Tie)
3) #2320 - defi SOLUTIONS (Tie)
Course 3 – Level 2
1) #2338 - Call Box
2) #2325 - Riveron Consulting
3) #2284 - C1S Group, Inc. (Tie)
3) #2322 - defi SOLUTIONS (Tie)
3) #2324 - Riveron Consulting (Tie)
3) #2334 - Legacy Texas (Tie)
Course 3 – Level 1
1) #2295 - Amino Transport
2) #2307 - Pegasus Logistics
3) #2335 - Call Box
4) #2290 - United Way of Metropolitan Dallas (Tie)
4) #2299 - Eric L. Davis Engineering (Tie)
4) #2317 - defi SOLUTIONS (Tie)
