Summit Heating and Air Conditioning Receives Excellence Award from Lennox® Industries Company
Denver HVAC company earns award from Lennox Industries Company for outstanding business accomplishments.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summit Heating and Air Conditioning recently received the Lennox® Centurion Award from Lennox Industries, an international heating and air conditioning equipment manufacturer.
The Lennox Centurion Award recognizes the top 5 percent of all North American Lennox dealers for outstanding accomplishments and performance.
"Earning the Lennox Centurion Award emphasizes Summit’s progress as a leading marketer of residential comfort systems, " said Doug Wyatt, co-owner of Summit Heating and Air Conditioning. “We are committed to delivering exceptional comfort and service on every job we do in the Denver area. We are honored to be recognized with this prestigious award.”
To win the Centurion Award, a dealer must embody the Lennox brand promise in their market. A worldwide leader in home comfort, Lennox® Industries markets its air conditioning and heating products through a network of more than 7,000 North American dealers.
To find out more about how Summit Heating and Air Conditioning can help you with your home’s heating, cooling, and indoor air quality needs, visit https://summitheatingco.com to schedule an appointment.
About Summit Heating & Air Conditioning
Summit Heating & Air Conditioning, has provided Denver-area residents and businesses heating and cooling solutions for nearly 20 years. From routine maintenance and emergency repairs to quality installation of home comfort systems, Summit works hard to ensure customer needs are met every day. Summit has also received the Lennox Partner of the Year Award from Lennox Industries for its commitment to service and installation standards that drive customer satisfaction on every job. If it’s not 100% right, it’s 100% free.
