Man Speeds Through Intersection, Causes $1.4 Million in Damages

Jeff Schaffer, Attorney at Saffren & Weinberg, Resolves Case on Auto Accident Injury

Approximately one-third of auto accidents occur due to speeding. In fact, auto accidents are occurring more frequently as time passes and that is largely due in part to an increase in speeding.” — Marc Weinberg, Attorney

JENKINTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Schaffer, Attorney, works hard alongside the team at Saffren & Weinberg to obtain justice for victims of auto accident injury cases. Across the years, Saffren & Weinberg has been able to win millions of dollars for those who have suffered injuries.



Jeffrey Schaffer of Jenkintown's Saffren & Weinberg handles medical malpractice, personal injury, product liability, social security disability, wrongful death, and property damage cases.



Jeff Schaffer was recently able to help someone obtain a settlement for an auto accident injury. The client was a driver of a motor vehicle that was struck by another driver who was speeding through an intersection. That driver disregarded a red traffic light, which led to the accident. The client suffered cervical herniations as well as myofascial pain and dysfunction to her jaw.



According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), approximately one-third of auto accidents occur due to negligent speeding. In fact, auto accidents are occurring more frequently simply because more people are speeding on the road. Jeff Schaffer from Saffren & Weinberg is no stranger to this situation.



After suffering her injury, the client reached out to Saffren & Weinberg to receive help with her case. Attorney Jeff Schaffer was more than happy to file a lawsuit to help get the injured client the justice that she deserved. The case was resolved prior to trial and she was granted an award of $1,400,000.

Marc Weinberg, Lawyer, of Jenkintown and Ken Saffren, Attorney are named partners at Saffren & Weinberg which is located in Jenkintown, PA. The team works tirelessly to help improve the situations and lives of victims that have been involved in auto accidents and suffered personal injuries. The firm is known as "The People's Voice In Court" and they make themselves available via email on the website or by phone 215-576-0100. They provide a no-charge, complimentary case review and are more than happy to answer any questions that you may have.



+++++ Disclaimer +++++ This press post/release is considered advertising and does not constitute any client-attorney privilege and does not offer any advice or opinion on any legal matter. This release was drafted by Results Driven Marketing, LLC a full-service digital marketing, public relations, advertising and content marketing firm located in Philadelphia, PA