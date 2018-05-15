Arizona Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges an Employee of a Construction Firm in Arizona or Nationwide To Call about Rewards If Their Employer Is Not Paying Davis Bacon Wages on Federal Jobs

Essentially the more the employees not being paid Davis Bacon mandated wages on a federal job the better the reward potential for the whistleblower-as we would like to discuss."” — Arizona Corporate Whistleblower

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Arizona Corporate Whistleblower Center, “We are urging an employee of a Arizona construction company in Arizona or a construction company anywhere in the United States that does any kind of work for the federal government to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if their employer is not paying Davis Bacon wages to their employees on a federally funded road project or any federally funded job or work project. This also includes subcontractors of the contractor on a federal job-not paying mandated federal wages to their employees. As we would like to discuss anytime the rewards for this type of information can be very significant.

The Arizona Corporate Whistleblower Center is especially interested in hearing from an employee of a Arizona based company that is not paying Davis Bacon wages to their employees-especially if the government contract involves one of the following federal agencies:

* US Department of Transportation

* US Department of Agriculture

* Environmental Protection Agency

* General Services Administration

* US Department Housing and Urban Development

* US Army Corps of Engineers

* US Environmental Protection Agency

* US Department of Defense



“If you work for a company that is not paying their employees Davis Bacon wages on a federally funded job anywhere in Arizona or any other state please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 and let’s explore the financial reward possibilities. Please don't sit on a potentially winning lotto ticket without ever knowing what it could have been worth." http://Arizona.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Arizona Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the government first if you are a potential whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing. The Arizona Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Major whistleblowers frequently go to the government thinking they will help. It’s a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower’s information could destroy any prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a company/employer or individual to come clean about noncompliance with Davis Bacon wages, significant Medicare fraud, overbilling the federal government for services never rendered, multi million dollar state or federal tax evasion, or a Arizona based company falsely claiming to be a minority owned business to get preferential treatment on federal or state projects. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it’s sufficient, we will help you with a focus on you getting rewarded.”

Unlike any group in the US the Corporate Whistleblower Center can assist a potential whistleblower with packaging or building out their information to potentially increase the reward potential. They will also provide the whistleblower with access to some of the most skilled whistleblower attorneys in the nation. For more information a possible whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing in Arizona can contact the Whistleblower Center at 866-714-6466 or contact them via their website at http://Arizona.CorporateWhistleBlower.Com