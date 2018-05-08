Save Big This Memorial Day at Appliances Connection
Up to 65% off the finest appliances and furniture site-wideBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appliances Connection salutes those who’ve given all in service of this great country. On Memorial Day, we honor these fallen heroes by offering you the best deals on the finest appliances and furniture. You’ll save up to 65% off of our already great prices on the most luxurious brands. Check out the latest and greatest like the SMEG Portofino, the La Cornue CornuFe, and the new Dacor Modernist series. That’s not all. You’ll get up to 2 times rewards points on brands like Thermador, Miele, Viking, and so much more. Browse our site or, if you’re in the area, visit our 23,000 square foot showroom right in the heart of Brooklyn. Memorial Day should be a time of celebration as well as solemnity. The Appliances Connection family is here to help you start your summer off right.
Appliances Connection is an online retailer of appliances and home furnishing. It is also a partner of Scavolini cabinetry and design. This partnership has enabled the company to expand their range of services to include kitchen and bath designs and remodeling. Appliances Connection always strives to give their customers the best prices and service on the market and has been successful in this endeavor for over a decade.
Michael Vivar
Appliances Connection
8002999470
email us here