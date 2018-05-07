EVENT ALERT - JCONN REAL ESTATE SUMMIT - BROOKLYN - 5.8.18

Abe Bergman Scheduled to Speak at JCONN on 5/8/18

Abe Bergman of Eastern Union to Speak About Funding Secrets and Closing More Details

I look forward to meeting many of the new faces in our business. JCONN is also a great opportunity for me to catch up with some of my colleagues.” — Abe Bergman

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, May 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eastern Union Funding, one of the nation’s leading commercial real estate mortgage companies, announced today it sponsoring JCONN, Brooklyn's largest gathering of real estate professionals. Eastern Union is the exclusive sponsor from the CRE Funding community. JCONN is expecting over 400 attendees and will feature multiple thought leaders in five unique breakout seminars, a keynote speaker, dinner, networking and speed mentoring.

Abe Bergman, Managing Director and Co-Chairman of Eastern United Funding, will be discussing how to navigate tricky financial glitches to close more deals in a session called, "Funding Secrets".

Event information as follows:

When:

Tuesday, March 8, 2018

5:00pm - 10:pm

Where:

Dyker Beach Golf Course

1030 86th St & 7th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY

Who:

Abe Bergman, Eastern Union

Jordan Slone, Harbor Group International

Eli Karp, Hello Living

Yona Edelkopf, EMH Commercial Realty

Aron Gotlieb, Diversified Capital

Ephraim Fruchthandler, Empire State Management

Akiva Kurland, Yellow Jacket Ventures

Mark Caller, The Marcal Group

Darin Raiken, KUshner Real Estate Group

AND MANY MORE...

Discounted tickets are still available. Go to JCONN and use the code "SPEAKER" for a 15% discount.

