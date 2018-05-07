Scuba.com Now Offers Travel Scuba Packages
Scuba.com is now offering guided scuba diving tour packages that take place on the beautiful island of Santa Catalina.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Scuba.com for a day of diving and exploration on Catalina Island! Hosted by one of our seasoned scuba instructors, enjoy two expertly guided dives and learn about Catalina’s rich history along the way! Whether you are new to Catalina Island diving, a new diver, or interested in diving under supervision of one of our experienced scuba instructors, this day trip is for you! Let us relieve your anxiety of navigation and diving in a new location.
By tailoring to your individual skill and comfort level, we will make sure you make the most of this incredible dive destination. Once on the island, your gear will be transported by valet to the Casino Point Dive Park where world class diving awaits. Our instructor will guide you on a leisurely stroll from the ferry port through the town of Avalon and on to the dive park. We will take plenty of photos of you and your adventure for you to keep. It will be a #ScubaComSelfie Palooza!
For more details on the Guided Scuba Tour package: http://scuba.com/go/1393
Or you can upgrade your travel package to include an Underwater Photography certification and learn how to use the new Sealife DC2000 Underwater Camera!
On the tour, you can enjoy 2 expertly guided dives and learn about Catalina Island’s rich history during a stroll on our way to Casino Point Dive Park. Let us take the worry of navigating and diving in a new location away.
You will be led on a beautiful guided dive, tailored to your individual skill and comfort level. Instructors are happy to give suggestions on basic skills, gear and weighting. Guests will have ample opportunity to photograph the incredible kelp forest and its amazing inhabitants- from the giant black bass to the tiniest nudibranchs. Finish the day with your own pictures above and below the water, including pictures of YOU while diving!
For more details on the Underwater Photography Certification + SCUBA CATALINA TOUR: http://scuba.com/go/1392
*Both packages require you to be a certified scuba diver. If you are not certified, they also offer Open Water courses that include all rental gear, (no purchase of any gear necessary to complete the course!) plus two paid trips to Catalina Island.
Click here for more info: http://scuba.com/go/1391
