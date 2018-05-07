Lower Back Injury at Work Yields Six-Figure Settlement and SSDI Benefits

Ken Saffren Obtains Settlement and More for an Injured Worker. Two bites of the same apple yielded significant benefits for the injured worker.

Roughly 65% of initial social security claims are denied. A reconsideration, which is what happened in this client's case, is denied at a much higher rate (85%).” — Marc Weinberg, Partner

JENKINTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenkintown's Ken Saffren of Saffren & Weinberg obtains justice for those who have suffered injuries while on the job. Throughout the years, Saffren and the rest of his team have been able to win millions of dollars for those who have suffered injuries at work.



Ken Saffren specializes in workers' compensation cases along with social security and personal injury litigation. His firm also handles cases involving wrongful death, property damage, product liability, and medical malpractice.



Recently, Ken Saffren was able to help a client receive a favorable, six-figure workers' compensation settlement. The client was a long-standing healthcare worker who had sustained a serious injury to her lower back with radicular nerve damage going down both of her legs. Once the case achieved a resolution, Saffren advised the client that she might be a candidate for social security benefits. After consulting with the client's physician, the claimant applied for social security benefits which she initially had been denied.



Unfortunately, social security claims are denied far too often. In fact, according to the Social Security Administration, roughly 65% of initial social security claims are denied. A reconsideration, which is what happened in this client's case, is denied at a much higher rate (85%).



Through a vigorous fight, Saffren went to court and was able to obtain the client social security benefits which she now receives following the substantial resolution of her workers' compensation case.



Ken Saffren, Attorney of Jenkintown and Marc Weinberg, Lawyer are named partners at Saffren & Weinberg which is located in Jenkintown, PA. The team works tirelessly to help improve the situations and lives of victims that have been involved in auto accidents and suffered personal injuries. The firm is known as "The People's Voice In Court" and they make themselves available via email on the website or by phone 215-576-0100. They provide a no-charge, complimentary case review and are more than happy to answer any questions that you may have.



+++++ Disclaimer +++++ This press release is considered advertising and does not constitute any client-attorney privilege and does not offer any advice or opinion on any legal matter. This release was drafted by Results Driven Marketing, LLC: a full-service, award-winning digital marketing, public relations, advertising and content marketing firm located in Philadelphia, PA