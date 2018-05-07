Help Heal Veterans Honored as 2018 Veterans Employer of the Year

California Employer Advisory Council Recognizes Heal Vets for its Policies for Veteran Employees

WINCHESTER, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Help Heal Veterans (Heal Vets) has been named one of the 2018 Veterans Employer of the Year by the California Employer Advisory Council (CEAC). The award recognizes employers who consistently demonstrate positive policies toward U.S. veterans in the workplace, including hiring, promotion, retention, training and benefits.

More than half of all Heal Vets employees have been with the organization for more than 10 years. A quarter of Heal Vets’ employees are veterans and 85 percent of employees have a veteran in their immediate family.

Heal Vets works with employees to provide them with the training they need and opportunities for advancement. From new techniques on the production line to service animal accommodations, Heal Vets works with veteran employees to ensure they can remain competitive in their current job and identify opportunities to advance within the organization.

“Hiring veterans to fulfill our mission to help veterans is a priority for Help Heal Veterans,” said Joe McClain, Captain USN (Retired), CEO, Help Heal Veterans. “Our veteran employees take pride in their work knowing that they are helping other veterans. We work with our veteran employees to make sure they have the training and benefits they need to do their job and grow in their careers.”

“We are pleased to recognize Help Heal Vets for their strong policies and benefits for veteran employees,” said Steven Huhta, Veterans Committee Co-Chair, California Employer Advisory Council. “Heal Vets has demonstrated its strength in helping veterans on the job help other veterans. We congratulate Heal Vets and honor their efforts with veterans in California and across the country.”

CEAC honored Heal Vets at the CEAC Veterans Employer of the Year Awards ceremony at the 2018 CEAC Conference in Long Beach, Calif. on May 3, 2018.

Help Heal Veterans, a nonprofit organization founded during the Vietnam War is the nation’s largest provider of free therapeutic arts and crafts kits to U.S. veterans and active-duty military. Heal Vets uses craft therapy to improve the lives, cognitive functioning and mental health of veterans who have served our country. Craft kits are free to women and men injured in service, and often are incorporated into the rehabilitation programs. Help Heal Veterans has distributed more than 30 million kits since 1971, with crafts including woodworking, leather, painting and many others.

For more on Help Heal Veterans extensive arts and crafts program, visit HealVets.org or call 888-567-VETS (8387).

