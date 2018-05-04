John Piccinini addresses common recruitment misconceptions
As a recruitment specialist, John Piccinini is no stranger to debunking the many misconceptions which surround the processes of hiring and firing.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, John Piccinini is keen to educate employers, employees and job seekers alike on the intricacies of a successful recruitment process.
"For starters," says Piccinini, "it's untrue that everyone is desperately searching for work."
The recruitment pro suggests that this is marginally more true of the service and retail industries but points out that in more tech-focused lines of work, or where a position is more senior, demand often outstrips supply. "Top tier talent is always in demand," notes Piccinini.
"Similarly, don't expect every candidate to jump at your offer," he adds. "To get the cream of the crop, you must be persuasive, offering the right perks to the right people."
Moving to his next point, Piccinini also disagrees with the belief that looking to hire internally isn't always adequate. "Statistics show," he explains, "that on average, hiring internally, or promoting existing employees to new, more senior roles, is not only cheaper but often more effective than hiring externally."
While still keen to advocate the role of recruitment agencies and specialists, Piccinini also highlights the fact that staff hired internally are often found to be less likely to quit or require disciplinary action in their new positions.
Furthermore, John Piccinini suggests that it's also a common misconception that hiring multiple agencies or advertising across the board will yield the best results when seeking new staff. "This simply isn't the case," he laments. "Advertise only in key places, or utilize just one recruitment agency or specialist. It's important to focus your search on only the right people for the job."
"Casting the net too wide won't find you the best talent," he adds. "You need to be specific."
Piccinini points out that this works both ways and advises those on the lookout for work to narrow down their options and focus on only applying for the best and most lucrative positions.
He further points out that the biggest, brightest and most successful companies in the U.S. generally never stop searching for new employees. By always being on the lookout for new talent as it emerges, according to Piccinini, companies never risk losing a potentially great hire to a competitor.
"All but the smallest businesses and companies should always keep their eyes open for potential new staff, even when there aren't necessarily roles to fill," he notes.
"Again, the same works in reverse," he continues. "If you're a professional with a desirable skill set willing to explore new opportunities, make sure that you're receptive to them."
"Keep an open mind to job offers, even if you're not actively looking for new employment," he adds. "Pay particular attention to benefits and factors which could improve your quality of life, both at work and at home, should you consider taking a new role."
Piccinini also blasts suggestion that employers simply need to advertise vacant positions in order to find new staff. "This simply isn't true," he remarks. "You need to be proactive. You need to search out talent. Simply posting job openings isn't sufficient because the right people for the roles likely aren't looking at your postings."
"You need to reach out to the right people," he suggests. "Tell them you have a job available and persuade them to join your team."
"If you're in any doubt whatsoever about any aspect of the process," Piccinini goes on to add in conclusion, "my advice would be to hire a recruitment specialist to guide you through everything step by step."
