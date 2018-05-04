You Need Attorney Marc Weinberg on Your Side: Full Interview

NewsWorld recently interviewed Attorney Marc Weinberg of Jenkintown, Pennsylvania to learn more about his practice and what is most important to him.

Marc is the ultimate warrior to have as an attorney. He goes to trial more than most attorneys I know and he wins!”” — Ken Saffren, Partner

JENKINTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marc Weinberg, Esq. is a partner of Jenkintown, Pennsylvania's Saffren & Weinberg. He practices in the areas of personal injury and employment litigation. When he was recently asked why he chose these practice areas to devote his life to, Marc stated “while I love the law and likely would make a larger mark by adding a couple of other practice areas, I haven’t because for better or worse these two areas help people the most, in my opinion.”

In a recent interview with NewsWorld (online), Marc shared serious insights into what matters most to him. And here are portions of the interview:



Rptr: So, Marc, tell me why you choose personal injury and employment litigation to focus your career and the main areas of your practice?

Atty: Picking these two practice areas was a no-brainer. You see, I have always really liked helping people and when I see how somebody’s been injured through no fault of their own, and the seriously devastating consequences that happen to these people and their families. I get upset and angry. It fuels my drive and further motivation to win, for them.

As for employment litigation, for me that is on the same emotional level as personal injury. People are victimized or cheated by employers and it is usually devastating to the employee and their families too. I want to help the victims get their lives back in order. I want to help them not to lose their homes or possessions; which ultimately can break apart a family. People devote their lives to their employers, some forgo seeing their kids on birthdays and other important family days, only to be used, abused or cheated by ungrateful employers. I thrive on helping these people and their families. I also get a kick out of beating the employers in court.

Rptr: So, if you like people and helping so much, why not chose family law?

Atty: That’s fairly easy to explain. While family law attorneys help a lot of people; sometimes everyone walks away a loser. The father or mother loses custody of their children. A marriage ends with both people hating each other and doing whatever they are advised to do to create havoc for the other side. I just can’t live like that.

Rptr: I understand that you bring a fair number of your trial cases to verdict in Philadelphia, Bucks County, Delaware County, and Montgomery County which are all surrounding Philadelphia County in Pennsylvania, correct? Do you practice in the Federal Courts, too?

Atty: Yes, and Yes! I go where I am needed and if it is in Philly or the burbs I am there almost daily. As far as the Federal Courts, I serve as a member of the US District Court for the Eastern, and Middle District of Pennsylvania, as well as the US District Court of New Jersey. I also served the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas as a judge pro-term for settlement conferences.

Rptr: Tell me one or two interesting facts about you that most people don’t know.

Atty: I am an advocate for special needs children, and am a past vice president of the International 22q11.2 Foundation. I have traveled all over the world to speak with parents of children with this genetic condition. The condition or syndrome is a rare genetic disease present at birth and is associated with recurrent infection, heart defects, and characteristic facial features.

Rptr: Wow! Anything else?

Atty: Sure, I was a Registered Agent for the NFLPA which is the National Football League Player's Association.

Rptr: You know we're going to talk more about that, right?

Atty: We can but for now just let me say that will be a long conversation…



Marc Weinberg, Lawyer, of Jenkintown and Ken Saffren, Attorney are named partners at Saffren & Weinberg which is located in Jenkintown, PA. The team works tirelessly to help improve the situations and lives of victims that have been involved in auto accidents and suffered personal injuries. The firm is known as "The People's Voice In Court" and they make themselves available via email on the website or by phone 215-576-0100. They provide a no-charge, complimentary case review and are more than happy to answer any questions that you may have.

