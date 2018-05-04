CSA Balloons Announces Employee Appreciation Balloons

One of CSA's corporate clients offers custom photo balloons when an employee is promoted. Some companies prefer offering clusters of personalized balloons. Simple but effective, this balloon includes a special message as well as the company's logo.

With many companies looking to increase employee retention, this new service is likely to become a growing trend in the business.

We are always looking to help our customers convey their message through custom balloons... All can be said with balloons, and we aim to do just that!” — Csaba Laviolette, Founder and President, CSA Balloons