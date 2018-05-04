CSA Balloons Announces Employee Appreciation Balloons
With many companies looking to increase employee retention, this new service is likely to become a growing trend in the business.
With Glassdoor recently ranking Facebook as the best place to work in 2018, due to, among other perks, their famous “Faceversaries”, it’s no wonder that companies are looking for original ways to celebrate their staff’s efforts. Many studies have proven the benefits of employee recognition and the many reasons why employers should invest in recognizing their workers; the most obvious being that, when employees feel valued, their level of satisfaction rises and so does their productivity. Moreover, adopting employee recognition practices will help employers retain top talent, and, hence, increase business.
Thanking Employees with Balloons
Thanking employees with balloons produces powerful results, while being extremely cost-effective. When employees are showered with custom balloons made personally for them, emotions will conquer even the most guarded individual. This is because balloons somehow always seem to evoke that giddy, joyous side of all of us.
Personalized Balloons for Human Resources
With this new service in place, CSA Balloons continues to rise their clients’ expectations. Something CSA’s founder and president feels very strongly about: “We are always looking to help our customers convey their message through custom balloons. That message can be a promotional campaign for a product or service, a reminder of hope from a non-profit organization, or simply a note of gratitude for a valued employee. All can be said with balloons, and we aim to do just that!”
This new service of personalized balloons specifically made for employees, is a different way for CSA Balloons to connect and collaborate with their corporate clients. CSA Balloons is already the leading custom balloons printer in North-America, printing custom promotional balloons for some of the most renowned and distinguished brands in the world. However, this service will allow CSA to collaborate with their customers on a much more personal level. “A company’s brand is not only displayed publicly. Our most successful clients will also build their brand internally. The way a company presents itself to its own employees is another important part of brand development, causing employees to become brand ambassadors”.
Endless Options for Employee Appreciation Balloons
With their endless options of balloon colors, sizes and finishes, CSA Balloons can create personalized balloons that will highlight a company’s core values and culture, all the while celebrating an employee. Services can also vary and accommodate any budget, from a $35 one custom photo balloon print, to an intricate custom balloon setup completed by a Certified Balloon Artist. “We invite our clients to call us with their ideas. We will be happy to help you find the best possible solution to celebrate your valued staff”, says Laviolette.
For the most bang for your buck, Laviolette recommends ordering custom double-sided printed balloons, to include the company logo on one side and a non-person-specific note on the other. Popular notes include: “Many thanks for your hard work” or “We are thankful for all that you do”. These balloons can then be inflated on the employee’s special day and placed at his or her work station. And for an added personal touch, Laviolette recommends adding a custom person-specific photo balloon to a cluster of non-person-specific custom balloons.
