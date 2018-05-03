Spice Islands® Teams up with Taste Buds Kitchen To Bring The World of Spices To Home Chefs

Pictured from Left to Right: Tara Bench, @tarateaspoon, Spice Islands Food Stylist; Julie Gould, Spice Islands Brand Manager and Melinda Swahn, general manager of Taste Buds Kitchens celebrate the alliance with a launch party and cooking class demo.

PARSIPPANY, NEW JERSEY , UNITED STATES, May 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spice Islands teams up with Taste Buds Kitchen as their Official Spice Partner in a year-long program that includes thousands of cooking classes, workshops and special events nationwide from May 2018 through May 2019. Spice Islands selected Taste Buds Kitchen for this alliance to support the cooking school’s mission to provide home chefs cooking classes that are fun, educational, enjoyable and easy. During the classes instructors guide participants in amazing ways to cook with spices to enhance meals for the whole family. Cooking classes using Spice Islands will inspire people to turn to spices when creating recipes to make them more interesting and flavorful. The classes will bring to life such dishes as Homemade Garam Masala using several Spice Islands Spices, Poached Pears featuring Spice Islands Saigon Cinnamon, Butternut Squash Empanadas featuring Spice Islands Garlic Powder and Smoked Paprika as well as hundreds of other recipes and ideas. For more information including the upcoming schedule and to register for Taste Buds Kitchen cooking classes featuring Spice Islands premium spices, visit www.tastebudskitchen.com.

“We are delighted to partner with Taste Buds Kitchen to create a program for a year-long series of classes that allows Spice Islands to be part of thousands of classes, workshops and events for people to really enjoy and learn more about spices,” says Julie Gould, Spice Islands Brand Manager. “We know that home cooks will love the Taste Buds Kitchen classes and learn how to bring the world of flavor home.”

“Our program truly is one of laughter, fun and food and we are thrilled to showcase and use the high quality Spice Islands in our classes, workshops and parties,’’ says Taste Buds Kitchen Founder, Jessi Brelsford.

The union between Spice Islands and Taste Buds Kitchen is a perfect match as it allows the home cook to learn about the value of cooking with spices and ways to incorporate spices into meals, through the series of classes and workshops that will take place over the year.

Taste Buds Kitchen’s mission is to be the top culinary entertainment experience for kids, families and adults by engaging and delighting our budding chefs in the kitchen. They support kids, families and food and strive to create a lifestyle around connecting, learning and growing in the culinary playground of the kitchen. What began as a few holiday baking classes and cupcake birthday parties, quickly evolved into much more. Taste Buds Kitchen events now include an ever-growing variety of culinary classes, parties, camps and special events that combine a mix of hands-on engaging recipes, both savory and sweet, for kids and adults.

Taste Buds Kitchen and Spice Islands know that not all spices are created equal. To achieve such rich flavors and premium quality, Spice Islands buys many spices whole, such as black peppercorns from Vietnam, India and Malaysia, and then mills them in its facility to release their rich flavors and capture them in each bottle. Spice Islands premium spices and seasonings adhere to strict specifications to ensure high volatile oil levels, meaning a higher quality and more flavorful product. From cultivating long term relationships with farmers throughout the world, to handpicking many of the spices, to maintaining traditions of drying many of the herbs and spices in the sun - tender care is put into each harvest to ensure the highest quality product.

About Spice Islands

Since 1941, Spice Islands has sourced only the highest-quality spices from around the world. Discover a world of flavor in your own kitchen with our premium Saigon Cinnamon, Cumin, Bay Leaves and many more fine spices, seasonings, dried herbs, extracts and flavorings sure to make your next meal an adventure.

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) and our subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With our diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, Mrs. Dash, New York Style, Ortega, Pirate’s Booty, Polaner, SnackWell’s, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and our brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.