CleanCapital Announces Acquisition of over 14.23 MW of Operating Solar Assets from X-Elio

The portfolio of eight operating solar projects in two states leverages new $250 million equity partnership with CarVal Investors

NEW YORK, NY, US, May 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CleanCapital announced its largest solar acquisition to date from X-Elio, a Spanish developer with U.S. operations based out of Reno, Nevada. The 14.23 MW portfolio leverages capital from CleanCapital’s new partnership with CarVal Investors. These solar projects are located in California and Vermont and consist of high-quality customers including schools, a vineyard and two utilities. CleanCapital’s proprietary platform streamlines and expedites due diligence and analysis, allowing complex deals like this one to close in less than 60 days.

CleanCapital and CarVal Investors, a leading global alternative investment fund manager, announced a new $250 million equity partnership last month that, including debt financing, enables the acquisition of up to $1 billion of clean energy assets. This was the partnership’s first acquisition.

“CleanCapital remains committed to unlocking the billions of dollars of untapped capital sources that have been absent from this sector. We continue to look for partnerships with developers like X-Elio to provide liquidity and capital to small-scale, distributed energy markets,” said Jon Powers, President, CleanCapital.

“The CleanCapital team knows how to professionally manage the acquisition of operating solar assets. These deals can have a complex diligence process, but their team executed efficiently and seamlessly making our job as the seller much easier. I am looking forward to working closely with them in the future,” said Steve Sceery, Head of Corporate M&A, X-Elio.

CleanCapital is a financial technology company that makes it easy to invest in clean energy. They deliver technology solutions to all aspects of the transaction process—from lending to capital raising, origination to diligence. The proprietary technology platform identifies, screens, and manages clean energy projects enabling project owners an opportunity to exit their portfolios while providing accredited investors, including institutional investors, family offices, and investment funds, unique access to the clean energy investment market.

About CleanCapital:

Founded in 2015, CleanCapital is a financial technology company that makes it easy to invest in clean energy. CleanCapital has built a proprietary technology platform that identifies, screens, and manages clean energy projects enabling project owners an opportunity to exit their portfolios while providing accredited investors, including institutional investors, family offices, and investment funds, unique access to the clean energy investment market.

