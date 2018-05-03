YOUTH ADVOCATE IN CONGRESS FOR HUMAN RIGHTS EDUCATION
Youth, human rights advocates and leaders from the United States, Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean Islands gathered for a three day event marking The 1st Annual Youth for Human Rights North American Regional Summit
Youth traveling from all over North America came together in Washington, DC for The 1st Annual Youth for Human Rights North American Regional Summit.
At an event in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, the Volunteers who received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award presented their work done in the past year for advancing human rights education. Radio personality Kerri Kasem (daughter of America’s Top 40 Casey Kasem) MC’ed the event and urged those attending to continue to teach human rights in schools. She recounted the violations of human rights she and her siblings experienced when her dying father was kept from visiting his family and friends against his will.
Conference attendees visited Capitol Hill and met with their government representatives, where they discussed human rights and what needs to be done to improve international human rights. The biggest human rights issue the three day event focused on was human trafficking, an issue that is universal and that many participants have expressed interest in finding ways of combating. Raising awareness on human rights can have a great impact on this issue. Modern Day slavery is a horrific problem.
Nancy Rivard, Founder of Airline Ambassadors International spoke at the conference about the amount of money that people make off of selling children and the success her organization is having in helping rescue youth through her airline training program. “Airline staff is now beginning to be trained on noticing human trafficking on different flights.”
Rita Hernandez, Executive Director of the Mexican Coalition Against Trafficking, talked about the need for the US and Mexico to work together to prevent traffickers from bringing children to the US to sell them as well as US citizens travelling to Mexico to rape children there (believing they won’t be prosecuted.) Rita believes anyone that is pulled into human trafficking should be rescued. “If a girl gets pulled into human trafficking at the age of thirteen and is stuck in it all the way until she’s eighteen, is it suddenly okay to say she’s a prostitute and that’s what she wants to do - just because of her age? We need to protect all ages, not just the youth from trafficking.”
Erica Rodgers, the National Director for Youth for Human Rights in Washington DC, urged young advocates to “continue to advocate and work in their states to bring a final end to the crime of human trafficking. With everyone knowing and respecting each other’s human rights, people will be more aware and work to end this criminal conspiracy.”
Six men and women were awarded for their hard work and persistence in spending 100 - 500 volunteer hours, or more, promoting and teaching human rights across North America and around the world. The awardees were Ellen Firestone, Wilmington, DE; Isabelle Vladoiu, Buffalo, NY; Andromeda Edison, Bruce Ferguson, and Dr. Melanie Andrews, all from Los Angeles, CA; and Tim Ford from Clearwater, FL.
Dr. Mary Shuttleworth, the Founder and President of Youth for Human Rights International, shared her experiences from this year’s trip around the world. This year’s world tour included visits to Cambodia, Canada, Costa Rica, The Gambia, India, Mexico, Taiwan, and Washington, DC. Dr. Shuttleworth said, “Everyone should have responsibility when it comes to practically anything in life, especially there own human rights. A student can sit in a chair with an open book but without taking responsibility on reading it, studying it, and understanding it, they will get nowhere.”
The summit concluded with an entertaining concert set up amongst the breathtaking cherry blossoms at the Lincoln Memorial. Talented musicians such as: The Jam Band, Trinity Skye, and Sophia Angelica, performed for guests. While listening to the artists, guests also had the opportunity to learn all of their 30 human rights from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
