Drone Services Market Growing at CAGR of +71% by 2025: Emerging- And High-Growth Segments, Forecast 2018-2025
The Global Drone Services Market is gaining businesses have started understanding the benefits of analytics in present day highly dynamic business environment.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Drone Services Market to Grow steadily at a CAGR of +71% during the forecast period.
The key factors expected to fuel the growth of the drone services market include increasing demand for drone services for monitoring and inspection across several industries. However, factors such as lack of skilled and trained personnel to operate drones, and stringent regulatory policies regarding drone operations in civil aerospace may act as restraints for the growth of the drone services market.
This market research report delves deep into the Global Drone Services Market. It highlights the recent market scenario, growth in the past few years, and opportunities for manufacturers in the future. The research methods and tools used in the completion of this study are both primary and secondary research. The study further presents details on the investments initiated by several organizations, institutions, government, and non-government bodies.
Companies Profiled in this report includes, Sharper Shape Inc, Dronedeploy Inc, Prioria Robotics Holdings Inc, Phoenix Drone Services LLC, Airware Inc, Aerobo, Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd, Sky-Futures Ltd, Sensefly Ltd, Unmanned Experts Inc.
On the basis of industry, the market has been segmented into infrastructure, agriculture, logistics, media and entertainment, oil and gas, utility and power, security, search & rescue, mining, scientific research, and insurance, among others. On the basis of application, the drone services market has been segmented into aerial photography and remote sensing, data acquisition and analytics, mapping & surveying, 3D modeling, disaster risk management and mitigation, inspection & environmental monitoring, product delivery, among others. Based on type of drone, the market has been segmented into fixed-wing drone and multirotor drone. The market, based on duration of service, has been segmented into short duration service and long duration service. map these segments and subsegments across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and RoW.
The study presents an evaluation of the factors that are expected to inhibit or boost the progress of the global Drone Services market. The global Drone Services market has been examined thoroughly on the basis of key criteria such as end user, application, product, technology, and region. An analysis has been provided in the report of the key geographical segments and their share and position in the market. The estimated revenue and volume growth of the global market has also been offered in the report.
The report also presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the global Drone Services market, thus helping organizations understand the major threat and opportunities that vendors in the market are dealt with and includes detailed business profiles of some of the major vendors in the market. Also, the report offers a SWOT analysis of the global market. This report gives a clear picture of the Drone Services market scenario for the better understanding to the readers.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Drone Services market.
• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the Drone Services market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the Drone Services market
• Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various products across geographies
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Drone Services market
