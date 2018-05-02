Rock Against Poverty: Creating Global Impact
Rock Against Poverty
Rock Against Poverty is a charity initiative leveraging emerging technology such as Virtual Reality Simulation, Artificial Intelligence, and Blockchain to solve major problems in planning and funding humanitarian projects. Empowered by technology, RAP aims to raise $1 billion dollars annually for disaster mitigation, and poverty alleviation globally.
RAP will consist of 50 concerts in 25 disaster prone countries to raise a targeted $1 Billion annually for disaster mitigation, recovery, resilience, and poverty alleviation projects. The British Virgin Islands (BVI) via the BVI Climate Change Trust Fund (BVICCTF) is the first recipient to agree to funding and support from charity initiative, Rock Against Poverty TM (RAP).
2017 was the most costly year on record for natural disasters globally at $306 billion. Almost double that of the previous year. The Caribbean was particularly hard hit with Dominica, Puerto Rico, Turks and Caicos, Virgin Islands and others yet to fully recover.
In early March this year, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Labour, under the Honourable Dr. Kedrick D. Pickering, met in BVI with RAP leadership, New York based NGO, Vihara Foundation and Melbourne based Technology Start-up, Metavents.
Presented was how RAP will utilize Virtual Reality (VR), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Holochain (second generation Blockchain technology) to assist in the planning and funding of Disaster Risk Reduction projects slated for BVI, starting with the first rebuilding project at Paraquita Bay.
Technology partner Metavents has developed a platform that allows for remote and real-time project planning using 3D and VR visualisation, similar to the popular game, SimCity where users drag and drop buildings onto a plot of land.
This approach will be used to turn BVI into a 3D simulation that allows the international RAP team to remotely collaborate with local stakeholders without costly needing to travel there. While high end VR headsets will be used for project planning the general public can use inexpensive VR Headsets made from cardboard and their mobile phone.
In late May 2018, the Vihara Foundation and Metavents team will return to BVI to soft launch RAP. Followed by events in New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles early June. Hurricane Season is only 1 month away, June 1st.
Quotes Attributable to Metavents Founder, Joel de Ross.
“A $1 billion target sounds ambitious, but spread across 50 events in 25 countries, it's not. We use simulation to demonstrating to government and funding entities that for every dollar spent on mitigation, saves seven dollars in response and recovery costs.”
“2018 is dedicated to identifying projects to support, creating awareness and securing initial funding. We are actively seeking aligned sponsors, partners and ambassadors who can contact us directly through our website, or email our Sponsorship/Partnership Manager: victoria@aireventsglobal.com
