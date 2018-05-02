Global Cloud Communication Platform Market Estimated to Reach US$ 5775.0 Mn by 2022
The healthcare industry experiences tremendous pressure to deliver quality service to patients and doctors across the world.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Markets Insights offers latest published report ‘Cloud Communication Platform Market by Solution (Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC/UCaaS), Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC), Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP), Application Programming Interface (API), and Reporting and Analytics); by Service (Training and Consulting, Support and Maintenance, and Managed Services); by Organization size (Small & Medium Sized Enterprises, and Large Enterprises); by Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Telecommunication & IT, Government, Retail, Travel and Hospitality, Education, Manufacturing, and Others); by Regional Outlook (U.S., Rest of North America, France, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, GCC Countries, Southern Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) – Global Insights, Industry Trends, Price Trends, Growth, Size, Supply, Demand, Comparative Analysis, Competitive Market Share and Forecast, 2018-2026’. The author of the report analyzed that the global cloud communication platform market accounted for US$ 1691.65 million in 2017. The solutions offer organizations with development, processing and data storage capabilities in the cloud and deliver the flexibility that is usually needed by organizations in order to enable growth and expansion.
Purchase the complete report titled “Cloud Communication Platform Market - Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2018-2026” at https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=27
The healthcare service is delivered through an internet connection to the user who can be an either a specialist or a patient. The cloud service allows registered users to access the hardware and software managed by the third parties at remote locations. In addition, governments around the world are providing financial incentives for healthcare facilities to adopt new technologies such as electronic health records. The recognition that technology can improve patient care while reducing costs has meant that governments are willing to push the traditionally low healthcare industry to a faster pace of adoption this is one of the major factor anticipated to boost demand cloud communication platform market worldwide. Security and privacy concerns are hampering the growth of this market. Tremendous growth of BPO Sector and Its Inclination towards cloud-based solutions can provide substantial growth opportunities to global cloud communication platform market.
Telecommunication and ITES Anticipated to be the Dominant Segment During the Forecast Period, 2018-2026
Amongst the vertical, telecommunication and ITES is a dominant segment holding the largest market share. Through cloud communication platform, employees can improve their productivity and can work faster and more efficiently. There is an increasing demand for this market across various enterprises due to changing business conditions as it offers easily managed communication services. These are factors expected to increase the adoption of cloud communication platform in healthcare industry.
Request A Sample at https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=27
Rising Need for Big Data Across Various Enterprises to Drive the Market in Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in cloud communication platform market. This rapid market growth in this region is mainly driven by the factors such as rising need for big data, and organizations switching to third-party service providers to better address their security concerns. Besides, increasing migration to cloud platforms due to complex workloads is also projected to drive market growth in this region.
Cloud Communication Platform Market is Fragmented with the Presence of Global and Regional Players
Some of the key participants in global cloud communication platform market are 8x8, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Avaya, Inc., Callfire, Cisco System, Inc. (Cisco), Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intelepeer, Microsoft Corporation, Mitel Networks Corporation (Mitel), Netfortris, Inc. (Netfortris), Nexmo, Inc., Ozonetel Systems Pvt. Ltd., Plivo, Inc., Telestax, Inc., Twilio, Inc., VOIP INNOVATIONS, West IP Communications, Inc. amongst others. In February 2017, Netfortris, Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Fonality, Inc. The acquisition will allow the company to enhance its service portfolio to include UCaaS and VOIP services and thereby offer superior enterprise communication solu-tions and managed network services.
For More Inquire At https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=27
• Cloud Communication Platform Market – By Solution
o Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC/UCaaS)
o Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC)
o Interactive Voice Response (IVR)
o Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP)
o Application Programming Interface (API)
o Reporting and Analytics
• Cloud Communication Platform Market – By Service
o Training and Consulting
o Support and Maintenance
o Managed Services
• Cloud Communication Platform Market – By Organization Size
o Small and Medium Sized Enterprises
o Large Enterprises
• Market By Vertical
o Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
o Healthcare
o Telecommunication and ITES
o Government
o Retail
o Travel and Hospitality
o Education
o Manufacturing
o Others
• Market By Region
o North America
U.S.
Rest of North America
o Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East and Africa
GCC Countries
Southern Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
o Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+91-740-24-2424
email us here