Fiber Optic Cable Market is Predicted to Reach US$ 13.87 Billion By 2021
The advantages of fiber optic cable over standard copper coaxial cables is driving market demand for fiber optic cable.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Markets Insights offers its latest report titled ‘Fiber Optic Cable Market by Type (Single Mode, Multimode, Plastic Optical Fiber); by Application (Cable Television, Military/Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Private Data Network, Telecom & Broadband, Utilities, Healthcare Telemedicine, Transportation, Others); by Regional Outlook (U.S., Rest of North America, France, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, GCC Countries, Southern Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) – Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2026.’ The author of the report analyzed that the global fiber optic cable market accounted for US$ 11.07 billion in 2017. Fiber optic cable are network cable containing strands of glass fibers inside an insulated casing. These cables are made for high performance data networking, long distance and telecommunications. It provides higher bandwidth and can also transmit data over long distances.
The ability of fiber optic cable to maintain signals over long distances results in a wide array of fiber optics cable. This interest and enhanced features is contributing for the growth of higher usage and increasing demand for fiber optics cable in order to meet different applications of industries like oil & gas, aerospace, military, cable television, healthcare telemedicine, private data network, telecom & broadband, utilities, transportation and others. However, the increasing use of wireless networks have hampered the progress of fiber optic cable market. The increasing biomedical sensing applications of optical fiber are of increasing importance in healthcare is providing substantial growth opportunities for the market.
On the basis of application, Cable Television segment to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period 2018-2026
The cable television segment is the most rapid developing application in the forecast period. This can be clearly inferred by the rapid development of televisions that use fiber optic cables in the Asia-Pacific region. Factors such as rising dispensable incomes, changing purchaser inclinations towards the use of high definition content, adaptable government tax assessment policies, rapid technological headways in products & product offerings, increasing local players are some of the factors driving the market for the cable television application.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market for Fiber Optic Cable during the Forecast Period
Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the largest region for the fiber optic cable market. The use of internet in emerging nations, industrialization, and the developing telecom industry, along with the upcoming infrastructure projects in energy, transport systems, institutional sites, and private projects that are driving the market in this region.
Fiber Optic Cable Market is Fragmented with the Presence of Global and Regional Players
Some of the primary participants functioning in the global fiber optic cable market include Corning, Inc., General Cable Technologies Corporation, Belden, Inc., OFS Fitel, LLC, Fujikura Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corp., Prysmian Group, Nexans, Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC), and Futong Group Co., Ltd. among others. In September 2016, Belden Inc. acquired the assets of Gepco brand from General Cable. The aim of the acquisition was to strengthen Belden’s Broadcast AV by using the fiber optic signal transmission solutions provided by the Gepco in the broadcast market. Belden made significant advances in broadcast cabling market by enhancing the performance of its SDI coax products, such as 1694A and 1855A, from 4.5GHz to 6GHz.
