Global Industrial Blower Market During the Forecast Period 2018-2026 and is Estimated to Rise Up to US$ 2,242.1 Mn
The industrial blowers come in various types based on the technology that drives them. These include centrifugal blowers, positive displacement blowerss.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Markets Insights offers its latest published report titled ‘Industrial Blower Market by Type (Centrifugal Blowers, Positive Displacement Blowers, Regenerative Blowers, Others); by End-Use (Aerospace, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Marine, Mining, Others); by Regional Outlook (U.S., Rest of North America, France, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, GCC Countries, Southern Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) – Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2018-2026’. The author of the report analyzed that global industrial blower market accounted for US$ 1,783.3 Mn in 2017. Industrial blowers are mechanical or electro-mechanical machines that are used to induce air or gas flow through ducting. An industrial blower meets the requirement for exhausting, cooling, aspirating, ventilating, conveying, and other applications.
The key applications of an industrial blower that are responsible for its demand across different industries include conveying material, food processing, drying ink, pressurizing cabinets, cooling electrical equipment or parts, ventilating rooms or facilities, forced ventilation of AC and DC motors, providing pressure or suction and providing combustion air in burners and industrial water heaters. However, the high cost of maintenance of the blowers are expected to hamper the growth of the industrial blower market to a certain extent.
Centrifugal Blowers is Anticipated to be the Dominant Segment During the Forecast Period, 2018-2026
The rising emphasis on sustainability and achieving greater efficiency has induced manufacturers to invest heavily in their R&D sectors to develop cost-effective and low noise products that can optimize the overall processing. This has led to the development of oil-free integrally geared centrifugal turbo blowers that offer high efficiency, maximum flow and also results in a continuous, reliable, and energy-efficient supply of air.
North America to Remain the Dominant Region Due to Increased Industrialization in the Region
Industrialization is taking place at a rapid pace in North America as industries serving multiple sectors are coming up. Manual works are now replaced by heavy machineries. This heavy industrialization is keeping the region on the forefront. This increasing rate of industrialization is driving the growth in this region.
Global Market is Fragmented with the Presence of Number of Global and Regional Players.
Some of the primary participants of global industrial blower market are Acme Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation, Air Control Industries Ltd, Air System Components, Inc., Atlas Copco Group, Continental Blower LLC, Gardner Denver, Inc., Hoffman & Lamson, Howden Group, Loren Cook Company, and Shandong Huadong Blower Co., Ltd among others.
• Industrial Blower Market – By Type
o Centrifugal Blowers
o Positive Displacement Blowers
o Regenerative Blowers
o Others
• Industrial Blower Market – By Application
o Aerospace
o Automotive
o Oil & Gas
o Manufacturing
o Marine
o Mining
o Others
• Market By Region
o North America
U.S.
Rest of North America
o Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East and Africa
GCC Countries
Southern Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
o Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
