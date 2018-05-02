Austin Celebrates Corporate Wellness at 2018 Spring Fit Company Challenge
Teams from companies in Austin show the impact of their wellness programs by training for and conquering a 3-course fitness challenge hosted by Fit Company.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 21, 2018 participants from companies located in the Austin area took part in the Fit Company Challenge, a corporate wellness event hosted by the Fit Company Institute. The challenge provided area companies an opportunity to come together as a team and spend a morning exercising, pushing their physical and mental limits and showing the importance of living a healthy lifestyle. Companies split their team into squads of 3 to 4 people who worked together to complete a variety of fitness stations to challenge their fitness level and earn points for their company. Teams chose what level to go through each course which allowed participants of all fitness levels to push their physical fitness without going too far out of their comfort zone.
On event date, volunteers assisted the contenders through the courses from BSA Sports (bsa-sportslab.com), and RightFit Personal Training (www.rightfitpersonaltraining.com). Participants challenged their strength, conditioning, power, agility, and ended with a test of endurance to show their companies and colleagues that they practice what they preach.
The challenge was held at the Austin Athletics Office Multipurpose field, located a short drive from downtown Austin.
The following is a list of the top finishers in Austin that participated in the 2018 Fit Company Challenge:
Top Companies by Division
Large Division
1) Gerson Lehrman Group
Medium Division
1) Hayes Software Systems
2) RBFCU
3) Velocity Credit Union
4) TCOR Management
Small Division
1) The Burt Group
2) Accruent
3) ERCOT
4) Red Velvet Events
Micro Division
1) Feniex Industries
2) Build A Sign
3) HGR Industrial Surplus
4) vcfo
Top Teams Overall (Based on Total Points)
1) Hayes Software Systems - #2283
2) Hayes Software Systems - #2282
3) The Burt Group - #2196
4) ERCOT - #2226
5) Accruent - #2203
6) Gerson Lehrman Group - #2243
7) Feniex Industries - #2205
8) Red Velvet Events - #2176
9) ERCOT - #2225
10) The Burt Group - #2198
11) HGR Industrial Surplus - #2274
12) Red Velvet Events - #2175
13) Accruent - #2201 (Tie)
13) Hayes Software Systems - #2281 (Tie)
15) RBFCU - #2191 (Tie)
15) Surveying And Mapping, LLC - #2214 (Tie)
15) TCOR Management - #2230 (Tie)
Top Teams By Course
Course 1 – Level 2
1) #2283 - Hayes Software Systems
2) #2281 - Hayes Software Systems
3) #2282 - Hayes Software Systems
4) #2196 - The Burt Group
Course 1 – Level 1
1) #2177 - Red Velvet Events
2) #2176 - Red Velvet Events
3) #2175 - Red Velvet Events
4) #2179 - The Austin Diagnostic Clinic
Course 2 – Level 2
1) #2283 - Hayes Software Systems
2) #2196 - The Burt Group
3) #2201 - Accruent (Tie)
3) #2203 - Accruent (Tie)
Course 2 – Level 1
1) #2175 - Red Velvet Events
2) #2176 - Red Velvet Events
3) #2208 - People's Community Clinic (Tie)
3) #2278 - Alliance Abroad Group (Tie)
Course 3 – Level 2
1) #2282 - Hayes Software Systems
2) #2243 - Gerson Lehrman Group
3) #2205 - Feniex Industries
4) #2226 - ERCOT
Course 3 – Level 1
1) #2274 - HGR Industrial Surplus
2) #2194 - RBFCU
3) #2242 - Gerson Lehrman Group
4) #2203 - Accruent
